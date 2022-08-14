Genshin Impact 3.0: Sumeru's Tighnari, Collei, Dori arrive, plus primo codes!

Genshin Impact's latest preview livestream gave players a look at all the things coming in version 3.0, including the new region Sumeru and its element Dendro, as well as new characters, enemies, weapons, artifacts, and more. (Photo: HoYoverse)

We're inching closer and closer to the release of Genshin Impact version 3.0, which will bring with it the new nation of Sumeru and the release of the new Dendro element.

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse premiered the 3.0 version preview on Saturday (July 13), giving Travelers a glimpse into all the new characters, locales, events, and more that will come with the new version.

Here's everything that was revealed in the preview livestream:

As with every version preview livestream, HoYoverse gave out redemption codes for Primogems, Mora, and other rewards. Redeem them now before they expire:

8ANCKTWYVRD5 (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

EA7VKTFHU9VR (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wits)

KT7DKSFGCRWD (100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora)

Versions 3.0 to 3.2 will be shortened

Genshin Impact versions 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2 will have shortened run times of five weeks instead of the usual six weeks, likely to catch up to the game's original release schedule after the release of version 2.7 was delayed back in April.

HoYoverse assured players that the shortened versions won’t affect future events. To compensate for the reduced amount of time to level up the Battle Passes for the shortened versions, the EXP requirement to gain a Battle Pass level was reduced to 900 EXP from the original 1000 EXP requirement.

Here’s the version update schedule HoYoverse has released:

Version 3.0 - expected to be released on 24 August 2022

Version 3.1 - expected to be released on 28 September 2022

Version 3.2 - expected to be released on 2 November 2022

Version 3.3 - expected to be released on 7 December 2022

Sumeru, Dendro introduced

HoYoverse previously explored how Dendro works as an element in a teaser for version 3.0, with the new element focusing on Elemental Mastery and triggering multiple elemental reactions.

As for what awaits the Traveler in Sumeru, it seems like it will revolve around an apparent conflict between the scholars of the Sumeru Akademiya and the current Dendro Archon, the Lesser Lord Kusanali.

It seems that in the years after the death of the original Dendro Archon, called the Greater Lord Rukkhadevata, the scholars of the Akademiya took it upon themselves to rule Sumeru. This governing body of scholars treat wisdom as a strictly guarded commodity.

These same scholars seem to keep Kusanali in the shadows, as little is known about her. In the version trailer, it seems that the people of Sumeru are preparing to celebrate Kusanali’s birthday, but end up being stopped by the governing scholars.

Much is in store for us, and there are a lot of secrets to unfold.

Tighnari, Collei, and Dori make their debut

With a new nation comes new (and returning) characters! Tighnari, Collei, and Dori will be the first batch of playable Sumeru characters that will be released in Genshin Impact version 3.0.

The version preview livestream also featured the other previously revealed Sumeru characters, such as Alhaitham, Dehya, Nilou, and Nahida, that are expected to be released in the next couple of versions.

Tighnari

(Photo: HoYoverse)

The first playable 5-star Dendro character is Tighnari, a botanist and forest ranger who resides in the sprawling Avidya Forest of Sumeru.

Tighnari is a Bow DPS character, with a skillset that is centred on unleashing waves of Dendro-infused arrows with his charged attacks. Accompanying his release will be his own story quest, called Vulpes Zerda.

Collei

(Photo: HoYoverse)

Longtime Genshin Impact fans should know Collei, the main character in the Genshin Impact prequel manga who suffered under the hands of Il Dotorre and the Fatui.

She makes her return in Sumeru, where she has grown from her past trauma and is now a capable forest ranger under Tighnari’s care. Much like Amber, who took care of her during her stay in Mondstadt, Collei is a 4-star Dendro bow user who loves to glide.

Collei will be the first Dendro support character that Travelers will get to play (other than the Dendro Traveler), as she can dish out a lot of Dendro damage from off-field with her burst.

Dori

(Photo: HoYoverse)

Dori is a savvy merchant who can get you the goods, no matter how rare they are. She’s a 4-star Electro claymore support who deals off-field damage while providing healing and energy regeneration.

The first half of 3.0 will have Tighnari debut alongside Zhongli's third rerun. Collei will also be one of the rate-up 4-star characters available in the dual banners.

The second half of 3.0 will feature the dual reruns for Sangonomiya Kokomi and Ganyu, with Dori one of the 4-star characters enjoying a boosted drop rate.

New Weapons, New Artifacts, New Enemies

Along with Tighnari comes his signature 5-star bow, the Hunter’s Path.

Another 4-star bow called End of the Line also enters the mix, a likely companion to the notorious Luxurious Sea Lord claymore, as this bow is basically another fish that has been turned into a weapon.

(Photo: HoYoverse)

Sumeru will also have its own set of craftable weapons, much like the previously released nations.

Not much information is known about these weapons as of now. But with how Dendro is all about triggering elemental reactions and boosting Elemental Mastery, we can expect the weapons in the Sumeru series to play into those characteristics.

(Photo: HoYoverse)

Two new artifact sets will also be added into the game to synergize with the new Dendro characters and reactions:

(Photo: HoYoverse)

Deepwood Memories

The Deepwood Memories artifact set will give its wielder a Dendro DMG bonus of 15% when two of its pieces are equipped.

When four Deepwood Memories artifacts are equipped, it decreases an opponent’s Dendro Resistance by 30% for 8 seconds after being struck by an elemental skill or burst. This effect can be triggered even if the character with this set is off-field.

Gilded Dreams

The Gilded Dreams artifact set increases the Elemental Mastery of its wielder by 80 when two pieces are equipped.

This set's 4-piece set bonus increases its wielder's ATK or Elemental Mastery based on your team composition. Characters that have the same element as the wielder will increase the wielder’s ATK while characters of different elemental types will increase the wielder’s Elemental Mastery.

Updated Artifact Strongbox

Players who have been cursed by RNGesus, rejoice!

Gone will be the days where we slave away in various domains that won’t give us that certain artifact we need at the expense of our precious resin.

The Artifact Strongbox in the alchemy table will now allow us to transmute artifacts from sets that were released up to version 1.2, namely:

Heart of Depth

Blizzard Strayer

Crimson Witch of Flames

Lava Walker

Thundering Fury

Thunder Soother

Viridescent Venerer

Maiden Beloved

Archaic Petra

Retracing Bolide

New World Bosses

Electro Regisvine

(Photo: HoYoverse)

One of the first World Bosses we will encounter in Sumeru is the Electro Regisvine, which is probably where we can get ascension materials for Dori.

This Regisvine is imbued with devastating Electro power, with the preview showing it can unleash a devastating attack if its Electro cores are allowed to combine.

Jadeplume Terrorshroom

(Photo: HoYoverse)

The other Sumeru World Boss to be released in version 3.0 is the Jadeplume Terrorshroom, a kind of Shroom-kin that has evolved predatory bird features. This world boss will likely yield ascension materials for Tighnari and Collei.

Travelers will surely have fun fighting this beast of nature, as it has will enter a phase of increased aggression after which it will enter a fatigued state.

A couple of new mob types were also featured in the preview livestream, including the Eremites and the Ruin Drake.

The Eremites will be Sumeru's equivalent of the Treasure Hoarders. The Eremites are mercenaries who roam all over Sumeru, with different variants able to wield various weapons and elements.

The Ruin Drake is yet another variant of Ruin Machines left behind by Khaenri'ah. It has a theropod-like form and can dish out dangerous energy attacks.

Events Galore

A ton of new events are also waiting for Travelers once Sumeru drops! Complete a variety of challenges to earn Primogems, Mora, Talent Books, and other rewards.

Graven Innocence: Featuring Collei as one of the rewards, Graven Innocence has us exploring all over Sumeru to help a certain shop named Acara Crafts make toys for kids.

Tablet Analytics: Much like that one event with potion making with Timaeus, Tablet Analytics has us assist the mysterious alchemist Hajanad with her potent “Remelting Tablets”. This is a no holds-barred fighting challenge with tons of rewards.

Fayz Trials: Another fighting challenge, but this one with a twist. Travellers end up getting a weird mind power that slows everything around them when chugging a certain Fayz potion, allowing for us to find our enemies weaknesses and send them to an early grave.

Lost Riches: The adorable seelie treasure hunting event returns! This time, with a new color, green, added to the mix.

Leyline Overflow: Stock up on mora, character level up materials with this event, which gives double rewards at just 20 resin.

Genshin Impact is currently in version 2.8, which will run until 23 August.

Yan Ku is a full-time dog parent, part-time (gacha) gamer, and part-time writer.

