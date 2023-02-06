Genshin Impact version 3.4's second half is arguably the game's best event banner so far, featuring reruns for Hu Tao and Yelan. This is definitely a banner worth spending your hard-earned Primogems for, but the question is, for who? We've got you covered. (Photos: HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact version 3.4's second half features one of the best event banners in the game so far, with both Hu Tao and Yelan having their reruns together!

Hu Tao, who had her first rerun a year ago, has been one of the strongest 5-star DPS characters in the game since her release way back in 2021.

Her kit features powerful Pyro DMG, and although a lot of meta-breaking 5-stars have debuted since she entered the game, Hu Tao is undeniably unbeaten as a soul-ferrying force of devastation for your enemies!

Yelan, on the other hand, has become one of the game's most sought after Hydro supports.

Her kit, which is similar to Xingqiu’s, focuses on buffing her team's attacks and dealing off-field Hydro DMG that synergises with your chosen DPS, allowing you to utilise a lot of powerful elemental reactions like Vaporize, Electro-Charged, Frozen, and Bloom for added DMG.

So we’re pretty sure it’s hard to decide which character to pull for! Here’s everything you need to know to help you decide to pull for either, because this is a run you definitely don’t want to miss.

If you need a DPS, pull for Hu Tao

Your decision making for this banner combo solely depends on what you need the most in your account: do you need a DPS or a Support?

If you’re lacking a DPS character, or are having a hard time clearing end-game content like the Spiral Abyss, then Hu Tao may be the better choice.

Hu Tao is a 5-star Pyro Polearm user with a kit that’s not at all beginner-friendly. Her ATK increases when her HP is below 50%, so players will have to find the perfect balance of taking damage, as well as be great at dodging enemy attacks to not prematurely send Hu Tao off to the afterlife.

But this hurdle is pretty easy to get over once you get a hang of Hu Tao’s attack style and gameplay.

As such, Hu Tao can carry you through most of the tough battles you can encounter, and she’s great even with little investment!

A lot of her best supports are 4-star characters you may already have in your team too, like Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Sucrose. You can also even settle for 4-star weapons like Dragon’s Bane or Deathmatch.

Eitherway, Hu Tao can only get better and better when you choose to dedicate some cash or hard-earned Primogems to her ultimate team and build.

With her best-in-slot weapon Staff of Homa, Xingqiu to act as her battery and Hydro support, as well as a shielder like Zhongli, she’s basically almost unstoppable.

It also just so happens that Yelan is the final piece to complete Hu Tao’s ultimate team!

If you need a support, go for Yelan

But Yelan isn’t only tied to Hu Tao. In fact, Yelan is arguably the best Hydro support you can put into teams that depend on Hydro-related reactions. Characters like Alhaitham, Tighnari, Yoimiya, Yanfei, and basically any DPS character that isn’t Geo would want to have her in their team.

Yelan also has a unique kit that’s easier to utilize compared to Hu Tao's. Her skill allows her to do a fast dash that ties enemies together with Hydro threads, dealing Hydro DMG, while her burst (like Xingqiu’s) deals coordinated Hydro DMG.

Yelan, like Hu Tao, also benefits from having tons of HP, but in her case, she doesn’t need to always be on the brink of death. Yelan’s Hydro attacks from her burst scale off of her Max HP, making her quite an easy character to build.

You won’t also need to invest as much, as the free 4-star event weapon Fading Twilight works well for her, and even the 3-star bows Slingshot and Recurve bow are great free-to-play options.

But while Yelan is often pegged as a support, she can still be a fearsome DPS with enough investment and in the right teams. As such, her versatility doesn't tie her down to one role and lets her slot into different roles for different teams, unlike Hu Tao who must always be the DPS.

So, if you’re looking for a meta DPS character, Hu Tao is your best bet. If you’ve got a lot of DPS and are lacking in any better supports, Yelan is the one you should go for!

You definitely don’t want to skip this banner. It’s always once in a blue moon that Genshin Impact can give us banner reruns that go so hard. You won’t know when HoYoverse will let Hu Tao out of their vault again!

Genshin Impact is currently in version 3.4, which will run until 27 February. After version 3.4 comes version 3.5, which will feature the debuts of Dehya and Mika.

