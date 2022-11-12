Genshin Impact SEA Carnival to be hosted in Malaysia this December with US$10K prize pool

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse will be hosting the Genshin Impact SEA Festival this December in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Teams of Travelers from all over Southeast Asia can join the event for a chance to get a cut of a US$10,000 prize pool. (Photo: HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse is hosting the first-ever Genshin Impact SEA Carnival!

The event is an invitational competition where selected teams of Travelers from all over Southeast Asia will compete in various Genshin Impact challenges for a cut of a US$10,000 prize pool. Celebrity guests will also be featured to help competitors during the event.

Genshin Impact SEA Carnival will be broadcasted live on various streaming platforms, and even viewers can get the chance to participate in live challenges for even more rewards.

Here's what you need to know about the competition.

The Genshin Impact SEA Carnival will have a total prize pool of US$10,000, with the champions taking home the lion’s share of US$4,000!

The second place team will earn US$2,000. The third and fourth-placed teams will each get US$1,000 as well as 1,000 Primogems for each member, while the fifth to eighth-placed teams will get US$500 apiece as well as 500 Primogems for each member.

How to enter

Travelers from Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Timor-Leste, and Laos are eligible to join. Travelers must also be 18-years old and above to be able to join.

Registration for the Genshin Impact SEA Carnival will begin on 12 November, and will end on 24 November, with 64 slots open. The subsequent Qualifying Round will be held from 26 to 27 November.

The Finals round will occur on 17 to 18 December, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The teams that qualify for the Genshin Impact SEA Carnival will each have three members. These teams will then go on Warrior’s Expeditions, where they will complete a set list of objectives ranging from Domains to open world exploration content in the order given within a limited time range.

Players must stick together at all points in the competition, completing all content as a team.

There will also be restrictions placed on the teams, including a limit of one 5-star character per party during Domain challenges. There will even be bonus points for teams that complete challenges without using 5-star characters or characters with stamina reduction talents.

For more information on the Genshin Impact SEA Carnival, check here. Travelers looking to register for the event can also sign up here.

Genshin Impact is currently in version 3.2. The current version will run until 6 December.

Genshin Impact versions 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2 will have shortened run times of five weeks instead of the usual six weeks, likely to catch up to the game's original release schedule after the release of version 2.7 was delayed back in April.

