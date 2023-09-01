Genshin Impact tease Arlecchino’s arrival with Fatui re-introductions for Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet

The Fatui Harbinger Arlecchino may soon take the stage in Genshin Impact's Fontaine Archon Quests after her appearance was teased by Fatui re-introductions for the playable characters Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. (Photo: HoYoverse)

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Acts I and II of Genshin Impact’s Fontaine Archon Quests as well as Lyney’s Story Quest. If you haven’t finished those quests yet and don’t want to be spoiled, look away!

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse has seemingly teased the highly-anticipated arrival of the Fatui Harbinger Arlecchino to the game’s story in Fontaine with a series of cryptic posts that re-introduced the playable characters Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet as members of the Fatui on Friday (1 November).

The posts were altered versions of the original drip marketing posts for the sibling trio of Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet, who were the first batch of playable characters from Fontaine released in Genshin Impact version 4.0.

The Fatui re-introductions for the siblings notably featured a more serious facial expression for Lyney to go with the Fatui symbol in the card he holds, as well as the heraldry for the Harbingers replacing the usual elemental sigils in the background. The posts also featured quotes from Arlecchino herself talking about each sibling.

(Photos: HoYoverse)

Lyney and Lynette were the first playable characters met by the Traveler upon their arrival to Fontaine. Lyney even assisted the Traveler in finding a way out of a false accusation levied against them by the Hydro Archon Focalors as Lady Furina upon their arrival with the intent of challenging them to a ‘duel’ in the courtroom.

The Traveler would then meet Freminet upon their arrival to the Court of Fontaine, where he talks with Lyney about the coming arrival of ‘Father’. This Father refers to Arlecchino, who seems to have taken the title as part of her duties as the overseer of the House of the Hearth.

Lyney and Lynette were later implicated in a murder case after their magic show in the Opera Epiclese met with disaster, resulting in the disappearance of an audience member and the death of their assistant Cowell.

The Traveler resolved to become Lyney and Lynette’s attorney against Furina herself in order to repay their earlier assistance. However, the two did not disclose to the Traveler that they were actually members of the Fatui hailing from the House of the Hearth, a fact that Furina used to almost win the case.

Story continues

While the Traveler would go on to prove Lyney and Lynette’s innocence, their failure to disclose such crucial information understandably infuriated the Traveler.

Before their parting in the Archon Quest, Lyney explained to the Traveler that he and Lynette were orphans that were saved from a cruel fate by Arlecchino – causing the two to repay her help by swearing loyalty to her and becoming members of the House of the Hearth, where they would later form a team with Freminet.

With Lyney revealing to the Traveler that Arlecchino plans to save Fontaine from the prophecy where all its citizens will dissolve into water while Focalors weeps alone on her throne, the posts re-introducing him and his siblings as members of the Fatui seem to point towards Arlecchino finally entering the picture in the upcoming Acts of the Fontaine Archon Quests in version 4.1 and beyond.

Arlecchino’s connection to the siblings was notably first teased in the ‘Overture Teaser: The Final Feast’, where she is shown applauding a performance by Lyney and Lynette before taking the stage to talk about what it means to be ‘actors’.

Arlecchino, also known by her codename ‘The Knave’, is one of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers, though her rank is unknown. Like all the other Harbingers, Arlecchino’s character is based on one of the character archetypes in the Commedia dell'arte, a kind of Italian comedy theatre.

Arlecchino first appeared in the ‘Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser: A Winter Night’s Lazzo’ alongside her fellow Harbingers during La Signora’s funeral and quickly became a fan-favourite, thanks in part to her tantalising design that exudes both elegance and power.

While Arlecchino’s exact rank is unknown, she seems to be one of its higher-ranked members.

Aside from her role as a Harbinger, the Knave also runs the orphanage known as the House of the Hearth, which takes in orphans like Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet while they are young in order to groom them to become members of the Fatui once they grow old.

The Fatui we know of that came from the House of the Hearth were all spies and sleeper agents, which suggests that the organisation uses the orphanage as a source of manpower for its intelligence network.

Arlecchino’s role as the House of the Hearth’s overseer, plus her influence on the Fatui’s intelligence network, is ample reason for her to be a highly-ranked Harbinger.

With Arlecchino poised to take the stage in the upcoming Acts of the Fontaine Archon Quests, it's safe to say that things are going to get all the more interesting.

And, honestly, as a big fan of Arlecchino, I can't wait for her to show why she's one of the most powerful members of the Fatui Harbingers.

But while Arlecchino is poised to appear in the game's story soon, it remains to be seen if she will also be released as a playable character in the upcoming versions.

With Neuvillette and Wriothesley already confirmed to be the two new characters coming in version 4.1, the earliest Arlecchino can be released will be version 4.2. But even then, we expect Focalors/Furina to become a playable character first — much like how Sumeru saw the release of Nahida first before the Wanderer — so Arlecchino's release may come by version 4.4 or later.

Whatever the case may end up being, we simply can't wait for Arlecchino to finally take the stage.

Yan Ku is a full-time dog parent, part-time (gacha) gamer, and part-time writer.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube, and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page!