What's coming in Genshin Impact 3.4: Alhaitham, Yaoyao debut, new skins for Ayaka, Lisa

We're also getting Hu Tao, Xiao and Yelan reruns

Genshin Impact version 3.4 will see the debuts of new characters Alhaitham and Yaoyao as well as the return of the beloved Lantern Rite event, among a ton of other content updates. (Photo: HoYoverse)
Genshin Impact version 3.4 is right around the corner! The upcoming update will feature the debuts of two new characters, namely Alhaitham and Yaoyao, much-awaited reruns for the likes of Xiao, Hu Tao, and Yelan, the return of the beloved Lantern Rite event, and more!

Genshin Impact version 3.4 is scheduled to be released on 17 January and is expected to last until 25 February.

But before we break down everything in the upcoming version, here are the much-awaited livestream codes. Redeem them before they expire!

  • NS8TUVJYR4UH - 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

  • NSQTVCKYRMDM- 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wit

  • LB8SDUJYQ4V9- 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Alhaitham and Yaoyao make their debuts

Alhaitham and Yaoyao have been revealed to be the new playable characters coming in Genshin Impact version 3.4, which is expected to be released in mid-January 2023. (Photos: HoYoverse)
Alhaitham

Alhaitham was a prominent figure during our mission to save Lesser Lord Kusanali from the Akademiya throughout the Sumeru Archon Quest.

While he seemed to be a shady figure when we first met him, Alhaitham proved himself to be a trustworthy comrade who carefully planned the downfall of the rotten Sages, becoming a valuable asset to the team later on with his amazing acting skills.

Who could forget his cutscene where he feigned losing his mind to swap the knowledge capsules on Azar’s table?

Alhaitham will be made available as a 5-star Dendro sword character in version 3.4, boasting a kit as a formidable main DPS!

Yaoyao

Yaoyao has long been part of Liyue’s lore since its release, being the fellow student of Xiangling under the adeptus Madame Ping’s tutelage, and later on as assistant to Ganyu.

Titbits of information about her can be found in various Liyue character lines, attributing her as a loving and kind child, favoured upon by the Adepti. Her beloved plush, Yuegui, is an adepti treasure crafted by Cloud retainer as a gift.

After finally being shown in Genshin Impact’s game trailer, which was released during The Game Awards 2022, Yaoyao is going to be released from HoYoverse’s vault this version 3.4 as a Dendro-aligned 4-star character and polearm user. Her kit focuses on healing and support.

Xiao, Yelan, Hu Tao reruns

Along with Alhaitham’s debut will be Xiao’s third rerun. Their banners will constitute the first half of the version, while Yelan will have her first rerun alongside Hu Tao’s second rerun in the latter half of the event banner.

Xiao is a 5-star Anemo polearm DPS and the last remaining Yaksha from Liyue’s troubled past. He still acts as a vigilant protector of the land, felling monsters to keep the harbour safe.

Hu Tao is the 77th Wangsheng Funeral director, as well as Zhongli’s boss. She is a 5-star Pyro polearm DPS who has rocked the meta since her first release, becoming one of the top picks in the Abyss.

Meanwhile, Yelan is a mysterious figure in Liyue’s Ministry of Civil Affairs, and is a 5-star Hydro bow user. She has become the top pick for Hydro support since her release.

New Skins

Genshin Impact version 3.4 will see the release of new skins for Kamisato Ayaka and Lisa. (Photos: HoYoverse)
New characters, new map, new bosses, and new skins! Version 3.4 is abundant with lots of new goodies in store.

The new skins will feature for 5-star Cryo character Kamisato Ayaka, which will be available to purchase in the in-game shop, and 4-star Electro Character Lisa, which will be available for free during an event.

Ayaka’s outfit gives off both cottage-core lolita and sweet classic vibes while Lisa’s outfit will harken back to her days as an Akademiya scholar.

Ayaka’s outfit will be valued as a 5-star, which means it will have some unique effects and animations (like Diluc’s Red Dead of Night). Lisa’s, on the other hand, will be valued as 4-star.

After the version ends, Lisa’s outfit will be available for purchase in the in-game shop.

Lantern Rite and other events

Genshin Impact version 3.4 will have many events that give tons of rewards, including Primogems, free Intertwined Fates, the new Lisa skin, and more. (Screenshot courtesy of HoYoverse)
With the new year comes everyone’s favourite festivity: Lantern Rite!

This year’s Lantern Rite “The Exquisite Night Chimes” will feature a musical theme, fun events, and meetings with friends both old and new.

Once you attain a certain amount of festive fever during this event, you can get to invite one out of the nine Liyue 4-stars, including Yaoyao, to join your party! You can also earn Primogems, talent materials, and more, too!

After Lantern Rite, it’s time to go back to Inazuma to participate in the "Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl" (that’s a very long name, Itto).

During this event, you will take up arms with your chosen beetles and duke it out with other beetle-fighting champions to earn Primogems, Hero’s Wit. Enhancement Ore, and more!

And while in Inazuma, the parrying event "Warrior’s Spirit" will also commence, Players can fight it out with no elements against certain opponents to earn rich rewards. Ayaka’s new skin will also feature in this event!

And lastly, we set off for Sumeru, where Lisa awaits. During her event “Second Blooming”, we can earn rewards and get to avail her skin “A Sobriquet Under the Shade” for free.

New Map, New World Boss

Along with the new characters, a new area in Sumeru’s Hypostyle Desert will also be released. Called the Desert of Hadramaveth, it will house the new world boss Setekh Wenut.

This desert area is bombarded with multiple sandstorms, and holds more information about King Deshret and his fallen civilisation.

Along with Jeht, the daughter of Jebrael from the “Golden Slumber” World Quest chain, the Traveler will discover stories from the ancient past, and attempt to find the Eternal Oasis — King Deshret’s memorial for the Goddess of Flowers.

Genshin Impact is currently in version 3.3, which will last until 16 January.

