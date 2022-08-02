Get set for the season with all-new 'Footballing Weekly' show

Manchester City players celebrating after winning the 2021/22 English Premier League trophy. (PHOTO: Reuters/Hannah Mckay)

SINGAPORE — The new English Premier League (EPL) season will kick off this weekend, and Yahoo News Singapore is also introducing an all-new "Footballing Weekly" show to get you clued in on the latest news and issues surrounding the exhilarating football action.

Co-hosted by editor Chia Han Keong and columnist Neil Humphreys - both with nearly 20 years of journalism experience in football coverage - the weekly chat programme will offer sharp analysis and opinions on the latest developments in the EPL as well as the global football scene.

The "Football Weekly" show can be found on the Yahoo Southeast Asia YouTube channel, as well as the Facebook and Twitter pages of Yahoo Singapore (@yahoosg) and Yahoo Malaysia (@yahoo_MY). Fans are welcome to post their comments and join in the discussions with their takes on the world of football.

For the first episode this week, the show previews the title race in the upcoming EPL season, and whether anyone can challenge defending champions Manchester City and their financial might. Together with special guest Ash Hashim (Futbolita), the show will also look back at the most interesting transfers (and non-transfers) of the EPL pre-season.

With the Women's Euro 2022 bringing women's football into prominence in the past month, Ash, Neil and Han Keong will also discuss if it is possible for Singapore to have a vibrant women's football scene.

So tune in for your "Footballing Weekly" bulletin and get up-to-date with the biggest news and craziest trends in the wide world of football!

