Girl, 13, critically injured defending 11-month-old from machete gang

A 13-year-old girl has suffered serious stab wounds after defending her 11-month-old nephew from a gang of men with machetes at a home.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a gang forced entry to the property in Lisnaskea, in Co Fermanagh, on Saturday night to find a woman and a girl inside.

They then proceeded to attack the pair according to officer – hospitalising the teenager who suffered serious stab wounds in the assault.

She is understood to have thrown herself in the way of the attackers to defend her 11-month old nephew, according to the BBC News NI.

She remains in a critical but stable condition.

The woman, 41, was treated for stab wounds to the leg but has been discharged from hospital.

The police are investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Keith Monaghan said: "This must have been a terrifying ordeal for those involved and we are determined to find the men responsible.

“We have several lines of enquiry which we are progressing at this time but I would ask anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact detectives in Enniskillen and pass that information on."

The Alliance party’s candidate for Fermanagh, Matthew Beaumont, said it was important to catch the teenager’s assailants quickly.

He said: "This attack in Lisnaskea, carried out by men carrying machetes, is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“Whoever was responsible for this horrific attack must be caught quickly and face justice."

"I hope the two females injured make a full and speedy recovery. This must have been a terrifying experience for them."

Additional reporting by PA.

