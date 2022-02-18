Government did not hack Sylvia Lim's mobile phone: Shanmugam

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and the Workers' Party MP Sylvia Lim. SCREENGRAB: Gov.sg YouTube channel

SINGAPORE — The government did not hack Aljunied Member of Parliament Sylvia Lim's mobile phone, said Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam in Parliament on Friday (18 February).

"I can tell Ms Lim that her phone has not been hacked by Singapore state agencies," said Shanmugam, noting that he had clarified the matter with the relevant agencies, including the Security and Intelligence Division (SID).

The Minister added that the "proper way" to raise the matter was to approach the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which would do a "thorough investigation". He noted, "If you raise it in Parliament, then we must assume the intention is to publicise the fact rather than actually get to the bottom of it. And it's obvious then why it's made public."

Shanmugam spoke shortly after the opposition MP's claim that she had received a threat warning from tech giant Apple that her iPhone had been the subject of hacking by state-sponsored attackers. "They also said that it is likely to be so because of who I am individually or what I do," said Lim.

"So based on what the Minister of State (of Home Affairs Desmond Tan) said just now, that reliance on technology is required for national security reasons, can I get his confirmation that I should have absolutely no concerns that the Singapore government agencies are trying to hack into my phone?"

All MPs are potential targets

Shanmugam also asked to see the precise notification from Apple, and whether it was a general or specific notification. If it was the latter, then MHA would be "extremely concerned".

"Also, the normal practice that we take is that we do not confirm or deny because Members of Parliament have no immunity. In this sense, MPs are high value targets for foreign agencies, as our own experience and the experience of other countries have shown, even as late as last year in Australia and so on."

The minister added, "And it is the duty of our security agencies to be very aware of whether MPs, or ministers or senior civil servants or their families are being approached or suborned, and it is in the interest of Singapore and security of Singapore that state agencies are on top of their game.

"So I do not intend in future to confirm or deny. But I can say specific to the question asked by Ms Lim, I think in the context of the question having been asked, I decided that we will answer this question."

Contentious exchange

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah was first to respond to Lim's query, asking if the WP MP was suggesting that she was engaged in espionage, given that Tan had earlier said security agencies must deal with a range of threats such as espionage.

Lim said, "I'm asking this question with a totally open mind. I do not know the answer, and I'm not accusing the government. It’s a purely open-ended question. If Minister of State says he can’t answer it, so be it."

Tan responded by advising Lim to file a police report if she had any concerns about her iPhone.

Does government use spyware?

Earlier in the sitting, Tan also responded to a query from Aljunied Member of Parliament Leon Perera on whether the government uses Israeli company QuaDream's spyware, and whether it uses other spyware technology in Singapore.

QuaDream is an Israeli firm that develops smartphone hacking tools intended mainly for government clients. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that QuaDream and rival firm NSO Group gained the ability last year to remotely break into iPhones. Citing sources, Reuters added that one of QuaDream's first clients was the Singapore government.

In response to Perera, Tan noted that the government cannot discuss the specifics of any operational aspects or capabilities relating to Singapore's national security.

As the city-state's security agencies have to deal with "serious national security threats" ranging from terrorism to foreign subversion, espionage and interference, Tan told the House that the agencies rely on a range of intelligence capabilities, including harnessing technology.

When Perera asked if the use of such technology is subject to any judicial oversight, Tan repeated that the government cannot discuss the specifics of any capabilities or operational aspects relating to national security.

