Lawrence Wong raises possible delay in next stage of reopening

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
Finance Minister and MTF co-chair Lawrence Wong. (PHOTO: MCI)
Finance Minister and MTF co-chair Lawrence Wong. (PHOTO: MCI)

SINGAPORE — Finance Minister and multi-ministry taskforce (MTF) co-chair Lawrence Wong has raised the possibility of a delay in the next stage of Singapore's re-opening following a recent outbreak of COVID-19 community cases. 

In a video posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday (16 June), Wong noted that a further easing of pandemic restrictions, including the resumption of dining in at hawker centres and eateries, is scheduled to take place on 21 June. Singapore is currently in Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) of its reopening, which started on 14 June.

"Unfortunately, we've had a latest outbreak of cases and we are likely to be dealing now with a very large cluster in Bukit Merah, where the cases are breaking out not only at the market and the hawker centre but also all around the vicinity. And day by day we are seeing the number of cases, the cryptic cases in the community are likely to be rising too," he said.

Wong was referring to a cluster of infections linked to the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre, which currently has 25 cases.

With this in mind, Wong added the government is "evaluating the timeline and the scope of our second stage of opening" and, in consultation with public health experts, would announce its decision soon.

"We want to ensure that we do not have another flare up before we reach sufficiently high levels of vaccination in our community," he said.

In the video, Wong also demonstrated the use of an antigen rapid test (ART) kit, which can be used for self-testing to detect COVID-19. These kits are currently available at all major pharmacies, with prices ranging from $10 to $13.

"The process is fast, simple and very easy to use. All of us must get used to the idea of regular testing as part of our routine, like taking our temperatures," said Wong.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

Of 24 new COVID cases in Singapore, 19 in community

More Singapore residents identifying as having no religion: census

Population growth slowed, higher proportion of singles in Singapore: census

Latest stories

  • Alibaba victim of huge data leak as China tightens security

    Alibaba Group was the victim of a months-long web-scraping operation by a marketing consultant that siphoned up sensitive data including usernames and phone numbers.

  • Durant delivers 'signature performance' as Nets rally to beat Bucks

    Kevin Durant finished with 49 points while playing every minute of the game as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 in game five of their NBA playoff series on Tuesday.

  • 3 Stocks I Will Buy If the Market Crashes Tomorrow

    It's useful to be ready with the names of a few companies you'll scoop up in case a crash occurs. The post 3 Stocks I Will Buy If the Market Crashes Tomorrow appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • Erdogan vows support for Azerbaijan in case of attack

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday pledged support for Azerbaijan if the ex-Soviet country was attacked, as he made a visit to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

  • COVID-19 Vaccine in Singapore: Find A Clinic Near Home (Or One With Your Preferred Vaccine)

    Getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Singapore is easy. According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), as of 17 May 2021, 3.4 million doses have been administered. Here's a guide on how to find a vaccination centre near you.

  • China-Japan relations: Tokyo complains to WTO over import taxes on its stainless steel imports

    Japan has requested consolations with China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over anti-dumping duties that have been placed on its stainless steel products since July 2019, the Geneva-based body confirmed on Tuesday. The request, which was circulated to WTO members on Tuesday after having been submitted on Friday, claims the measures imposed on steel billets, hot-rolled coils and hot-rolled plates appear to be inconsistent with various provisions under the General Agreement on Tariffs and T

  • Sri Lanka arrests captain over ship fire pollution

    The Russian skipper of a container ship that caught fire and burned for almost two weeks before sinking off Sri Lanka's coast has been arrested and is expected to be charged with marine pollution, police said Monday.

  • Loyal DBS/POSB Customers: Which Credit Card Should You Add To Your Wallet?

    The largest bank in Singapore, DBS was named the ‘World’s Best Bank’ in 2019. If you’re a loyal DBS/POSB customer and have no plans to switch banks, here are the credit cards worth your salt. As the economy grapples with the plunge in consumer spending, […] The post Loyal DBS/POSB Customers: Which Credit Card Should You Add To Your Wallet? appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • China's trekking elephants wait for youngster to catch up

    A herd of elephants on a mammoth trek across China is taking an enforced break -- as they wait for a wayward youngster to catch-up.

  • Southwest Airlines suffers computer troubles for second day

    US carrier Southwest Airlines was ramping operations back up Tuesday after canceling some 500 flights following a second major outage in 24 hours due to computer issues.

  • China, Russia have ‘no choice’ but to strengthen strategic and military ties in face of G7 and Nato, observer says

    Moscow and Beijing, both facing confrontation from the West, are likely to strengthen their alliance regardless of the outcome of a US-Russia summit, observers say. US President Joe Biden is expected to raise contentious issues with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin when they meet in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss the deteriorating relationship between the Kremlin and the West. China and Russia, meanwhile, have “no choice” but to move closer, especially after the G7 and Nato leaders took a

  • Maradona's nurse tells prosecutors he was following orders

    A nurse accused of neglect in Diego Maradona's death told Argentine prosecutors on Monday that he was following orders "not to disturb" the football icon while he slept.

  • Dogecoin Is Crashing: Should You Bank On Ethereum Instead?

    If you’re wondering whether Ethereum is a good long term investment, keep reading.

  • Ronaldo breaks Euro goalscoring record as Portugal beat Hungary

    Cristiano Ronaldo netted a double to become the European Championship's all-time leading scorer as Portugal struck three times late on to beat a stubborn Hungary 3-0 in their Euro 2020 opener at a packed Puskas Arena on Tuesday.

  • US consumer inflation expectations hit record: survey

    The inflation outlook among Americans is at its highest level ever, while many are upbeat about their employment situation, a New York Federal Reserve survey released Monday said.The report covering May showed one-year inflation expectations jumped 0.

  • US, EU strike Airbus-Boeing deal, turn to China 'challenges'

    US President Joe Biden and the EU agreed a long-term truce in the 17-year-old Airbus-Boeing feud Tuesday, putting aside their own disputes to take on a rising China.

  • Masks off, mortarboards on: Wuhan sheds Covid for mass graduation

    A huge red banner welcomed more than 11,000 students in Wuhan for a massive graduation ceremony over a year after the city was battered by the first global outbreak of Covid-19.

  • EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso falls most since April as virus curbs extended

    * Peso hits lowest since May 28 * Singapore stocks track best day since May 18 * Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 15 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso fell the most in more than two months on Tuesday after coronavirus curbs were prolonged in the capital Manila and nearby provinces until end-June and quarantine measures were tightened to battle rising infections. The Philippines has the second highest number of infections and casualties in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and finds its healthcare sector stretched as it battles rising cases. President Rodrigo Duterte announced the extension of curbs on Monday.

  • Weekly esports guide (14 - 21 June): Wild Rift Summer Super Cup kicks off 19 June

    The League of Legends: Wild Rift esports scene will be kicking into full gear this 19 June with the League of Legends: Wild Rift 2021 SEA Icon Series Summer Super Cup.

  • 'With masters defeated, the slaves can't fight': Taliban eye victory after US exit

    With Afghan troops in retreat and soon to lose vital American air support, Taliban commanders are voicing exuberance about quickly seizing full control of the country and re-establishing their version of an Islamic state.