Grab offers free shuttle bus service to 4 MRT stations for Coldplay fans after National Stadium concerts

SINGAPORE— Concert-goers attending Coldplay's sold-out performances at the National Stadium can enjoy complimentary post-gig transportation by Grab to four MRT stations.

In a Facebook post on Monday (22 January), the ride-hailing company announced the provision of shuttle buses from the stadium to Redhill, Jurong East, Boon Keng, and Toa Payoh MRT stations on selected days.

Coldplay's highly-anticipated concerts are scheduled for 23, 24, 26, 27, 30, and 31 January, with around 300,000 fans holding tickets priced between $68 and $298.

Shuttle buses will operate every 15 to 30 minutes between 9.30 pm and 12am during the concert dates, and will pick up concert-goers near the bridge at Gate 14 of the National Stadium. Seating availability on these buses is limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wagon Asia provides paid shuttle services for Coldplay concert-goers

The Straits Times reported that paid shuttle services, such as Wagon Asia, are also offering buses for concert-goers seeking to beat the crowds.

These 45-seater buses will travel to Eunos, Woodlands, City Hall, Jurong East and Serangoon MRT stations. Boarding is on a first-come, first-served basis, and buses depart for their designated MRT stations once they reach maximum capacity. Early-bird tickets for these buses cost $10, while regular ones cost $15.

Hafiz Azhar, chief executive of Wagon Asia, mentioned that 600 seats were sold within a day of the company posting a TikTok video introducing its services on 16 January. An additional 300 people are on the waiting list for bus tickets.

Coldplay's current tour supports their ninth studio album, "Music Of The Spheres". The two-hour show is divided into four acts, each themed around the concepts of planets, moons, stars, and home.

