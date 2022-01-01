GST Voucher rebates for 950,000 HDB households in January

HDB flats in Singapore. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — About 950,000 Singaporean households living in HDB flats will receive their quarterly Goods and Services Tax (GST) Voucher–U Save utility-bill rebates this month.

This would be the final regular rebate which these eligible households will receive in Financial Year 2021 (FY2021), after earlier rebates in April, July and October last year.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a media release on Saturday (1 January) that these households would have also received a Special Payment, amounting to an additional 50 per cent of their regular rebates during FY2021. This Special Payment was credited to the household in April and July last year. 

In all, the average household living in one- and two-room HDB flats would have received rebates equivalent to about 4.5 to six months of their utility bills this financial year. Those living in three- and four-room HDB flats would have received rebates equivalent to about 1.5 to three months of their utility bills.

INFOGRAPHIC: Ministry of Finance
INFOGRAPHIC: Ministry of Finance

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for the GST Voucher–U Save rebate. The upcoming January rebate will also not include the additional $5 handed out from January 2019 to December 2021 to mitigate the introduction of carbon tax.

MOF said the rebates amount to $460 million in total U-Save rebates in FY2021. The U-Save Special Payment is part of the $900 million Household Support Package announced at Budget 2021, to provide additional support to families during this period of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

