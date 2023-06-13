'Choping' Seats - A defining feature of hawker culture. In a surprising twist, 43% of respondents recognised this quirky tradition as one of the most distinctive aspects. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Singapore's hawker culture has always held a special place in the hearts of locals, and a recent survey by RySense released on Tuesday (13 June) has uncovered fascinating insights into what makes it so beloved.

The poll, which engaged 1,048 respondents from the online panel HappyDot.sg, sheds light on the unique aspects that capture Singaporeans' affection for hawker food and their unwavering support for this cultural phenomenon.

Embracing the quirky tradition of 'choping' seats in hawker culture

Among the standout findings, one quirky tradition stood out as a defining characteristic of hawker culture: the art of "choping" seats.

A whopping 43 per cent of respondents selected this practice as one of the most distinctive features. "Choping" refers to the use of tissue paper or personal belongings to reserve seats while patrons go off to order their dishes.

In addition to this amusing tradition, survey participants also highlighted two other cherished elements.

First, an overwhelming 61 per cent marvelled at the wide variety of multicultural local dishes available within the same hawker centre. This harmonious blend of flavours reflects Singapore's diverse culinary heritage.

Secondly, 55 per cent of respondents celebrated the accessibility of good food at affordable prices, making hawker centres a haven for budget-conscious food lovers.

Unsurprisingly, their frequent visits vividly demonstrated Singaporeans' devotion to hawker culture. About 73 per cent of respondents revealed that they visit hawker centres at least once a week, with a significant portion making their way there even more frequently.

To be precise, 40 per cent of participants visit one to three days a week, 21 per cent go four to five days a week, and 12 per cent are dedicated hawker enthusiasts, visiting more than five days a week. The affordability of hawker food, cited by 63 per cent of respondents, played a crucial role in their regular patronage.

When it comes to favourite hawker foods, Singaporeans showed a clear preference for classics that continue to tantalise taste buds.

Chicken rice claimed the top spot with 56 per cent of the votes, followed by fried carrot cake (27 per cent), economic rice (cai png) (23 per cent), fried kway teow (char kway teow) (23 per cent), and fish soup (23 per cent). It's worth noting that the inclusion of fish soup as a "healthier choice" reflects Singaporeans' evolving food preferences.

Hawker Haven: Singaporeans' devotion to hawker culture

Delving into the future of hawker culture, the survey uncovered a mixture of optimism and concerns.

Surprisingly, 58 per cent of respondents expressed hope for the continued existence of hawker culture, while 34 per cent voiced concerns about its potential decline.

Nevertheless, an whopping 93 per cent of participants agreed on the importance, or even the utmost importance, of preserving this culinary tradition.

The reasons behind this overwhelming support for hawker culture were clear. For 75 per cent of respondents, the enjoyment of good food at affordable prices played a pivotal role in their desire to safeguard this cultural treasure.

Additionally, 64 per cent emphasised the convenience that hawker centres provide as a dependable source of meals. It's no wonder that 55 per cent of participants regarded dining at hawker centres as an integral part of Singapore's national identity.

Survey participants were willing to dig deeper into their pockets to further demonstrate their commitment to support Singapore's hawker culture.

Over half of the respondents, 63 per cent to be precise, expressed some level of willingness to pay more for hawker food to help hawkers cope with rising ingredient costs.

Furthermore, 52 per cent were open to paying extra to make the hawker trade more attractive and ensure the preservation of this cherished culture.

