Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints over Hari Raya Haji weekend: ICA

Over 400,000 crossings daily at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during June school holidays, with volume peak on 16 June

Woodlands Checkpoint (left) and Tuas Checkpoint (right) are expected to see heavy traffic over Hari Raya Haji holiday (Photos: Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints are expected to see heavy traffic between Wednesday (28 June) and Monday over the Hari Raya Haji holiday weekend.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a media release on Tuesday that travellers departing via these checkpoints to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance.

Those departing by car should expect waiting times of close to three hours for peak periods over the long weekend, similar to pre-COVID days.

Traffic exceeded pre-COVID levels during 2023 June school holidays

ICA revealed that more than 1.2 million travellers had used the two land checkpoints over the weekend of 16 to 18 June during the school holidays, averaging about 406,000 crossings per day. Traveller volume peaked on 16 June at around 430,000 crossings, exceeding pre-COVID levels.

Heavy traffic was due to long queues of cars waiting to clear departure, coupled with continuous tailbacks from Malaysia.

Despite the start of the school term on 26 June, more than 1.1 million travellers cleared through immigration at the land checkpoints on the weekend of 23 to 25 June.

Enhancements for lesser wait time

ICA has made automated clearance the default mode at passenger halls of the land checkpoints. Singapore residents, Malaysians, and eligible first-time foreign visitors, will be able to clear immigration via automated lanes without prior enrolment.

ICA and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will also increase the frequency of public buses to cope with the increased traveller volume and prevent overcrowding at the bus concourse of Woodlands Checkpoint.

A loop system is in place for Causeway Link buses, allowing bus drivers to drop-off and pick up travellers within the checkpoint without the need to clear immigration.

Additionally, ICA has installed 10 new bi-directional self-clearance immigration kiosks to enhance the immigration clearance process at the Woodlands Train Checkpoint. They are available for Singapore residents, long-term pass holders, and short-term visitors who had previously enrolled under the Automated Clearance Initiative.

Where to check for traffic updates

Motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints via LTA’s One Motoring website or through the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Traffic updates can also be checked through ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio broadcasts on Money 89.3, One 91.3, Kiss92, Hao 96.3, UFM 100.3.

Motorists should refrain from queue cutting and are advised to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site. Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned back into Singapore.

