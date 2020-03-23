COVID-19: Heng Swee Keat to deliver Ministerial Statement on more measures to help workers, businesses

SINGAPORE — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat will deliver a Ministerial Statement on Thursday (26 March) in Parliament on the government’s additional support measures for workers, businesses and households in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his second speech to the nation on the COVID-19 situation, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on 12 March that the government is working on a second package of measures following the $4 billion Support and Stabilisation Package announced by Heng in his Budget speech last month.

Lee said then that the impact from the pandemic was especially serious for some sectors including hotels, aviation, hospitality, and freelancers in the gig economy.

There will be live television and radio coverage of the Ministerial Statement on Thursday afternoon. The full Ministerial Statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website (www.singaporebudget.gov.sg) after delivery.

