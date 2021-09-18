Home-based learning, study breaks for primary school students ahead of PSLE

Pupils leave their school after class in Singapore. (PHOTO: Then Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — All Primary 1 to 5 students will undergo home-based learning (HBL) from 27 September to 6 October, as part of additional precautionary measures in the lead up to the written papers for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) added in a media release on Saturday (18 September) that Primary 6 students will go on a study break from 25 to 29 September prior to the start of PSLE on 30 September, similar to arrangements for last year's year-end exams.

"This is to minimise the risk of school-based transmissions and reduce the number of students placed on Quarantine Order (QO) or Leave of Absence (LOA) prior to the examination," MOE said in the media release.

Primary and Special Education schools will remain open for students who require additional support during the period of HBL.

MOE Kindergartens, KCare Services and Student Care Centres will operate normally. Parents who are unable to work from home or secure alternative care arrangements can approach their children’s schools for assistance.

Self-testing prior to return to school

Students are strongly encouraged to do an antigen rapid test (ART) swab test at home on the following dates:

Primary 6: Either on 27 or 28 September

Primary 1 to 5: Either on 4 or 5 October

This will allow for sufficient time to take a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction swab test, should they test positive for ART swab or obtain two consecutive invalid ART results.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore