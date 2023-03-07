The cosmic hype train is real for Honkai: Star Rail, HoYoverse's upcoming space fantasy RPG, as the game has reached 5 million pre-registrations before its release date was announced. (Photo: HoYoverse)

Honkai: Star Rail, the upcoming space fantasy RPG from Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse, has reached 5 million pre-registrations, the developer announced on Tuesday (7 March).

With the game reaching its pre-registration goals, players who pre-registered will receive the 4-star character Serval and 20 Star Rail Passes, 50,000, credits, and the 'Trailblazer — Welcome' Avatar.

The Star Rail Passes, also known as 'pulls', are a form of in-game currency players can use to acquire characters and equipment through Honkai: Star Rail's gacha system, equivalent to 'Wishes' from Genshin Impact.

Meanwhile, Serval is a 4-star character that uses the Lightning element and her musical prowess to shred through multiple foes in combat.

Aside from the pre-registration awards, HoYoverse will also be giving away 2 additional pulls and 50,000 credits as a reward for Honkai: Star Rail's social media accounts surpassing 2.5 million followers.

If you also want to get those rewards to help kickstart your journey in Honkai: Star Rail, pre-registration is still open here.

What is Honkai: Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail is the next installment in HoYoverse's Honkai series after Honkai Impact 3rd, though the game follows its own narrative, driven by the desire to explore the universe.

The game puts players in the shoes of an amnesiac implanted with the “Stellaron” — the Cancer of All Worlds, which gives them unbridled power.

Alongside a colorful cast of characters, the player will embark on a journey across a universe full of wondrous worlds aboard the titular starfaring train, the Astral Express.

HoYoverse has been rolling out previews for the characters players will get to see once the game is released, most recently releasing trailers for Yanqing and Bailu, who will be voiced by Malaysian voice actress Su Ling Chan.

The universe is a dangerous place, of course, and players will have to fight their way across the stars with a Turn-Based RPG combat system.

Story continues

We had the privilege to take part in Honkai: Star Rail’s Closed Beta 2 for three weeks last year, and there is much to be excited about whether you're a Honkai veteran or a newcomer to the series.

The game is also in its final closed beta phase, so keep an eye out for our preview of the game ahead of its official release.

Characters that we knew from Honkai Impact the 3rd are also available in Honkai: Star Rail, like the beloved Himeko, who takes on a second lease of life in this new universe.

Seele Vollerei, Bronya, and Li Sushang will also be encountered, but with different abilities and characterisations.

Meanwhile, Welt Yang, who was previously a non-playable character, will showcase his fighting prowess in Honkai: Star Rail.

HoYoverse has yet to announce the release date for Honkai: Star Rail, but the Apple Store has listed the game's expected release date as 26 April.

Interestingly, 26 April is the 7th day of the 3rd month according to the lunar calendar. The latter date bears great significance to Honkai: Star Rail, as it is the name of March 7th, its poster character.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube, and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page!