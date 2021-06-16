From zero to champions, how Amihan Esports' Wild Rift team conquered the Philippines

Aloysius Low
·Contributor
·5-min read
The Amihan Esports Wild Rift team (Photo: Amihan Esports Facebook)
The Amihan Esports Wild Rift team (Photo: Amihan Esports Facebook)

It was a surprise that shook up the Wild Rift scene. Dark horses Amihan Esports had edged out favorites Team Secret at the Wild Rift PPGL Summer to take the crown in a 3-2 series.

Formed in February earlier this year, they were barely in time to participate in the Philippines Pro Gaming League 2021 Summer: Visayas open qualifiers. 

Amihan Esports' Wild Rift team were made up of players that were left out from the bigger name squads. No one had heard of them before, and they weren't even expected to make it past the Visayas qualifiers, one of the regions in the Filipino Wild Rift scene.

In fact, most scene watchers had expected Fennel Adversity, a more established squad, to have swept the qualifiers. Instead, Amihan Esports did not drop a single game to finish with a 6-0 score, while Fennel Adversity had to settle for second place.

While it may seem like a miracle, it was all part of team manager and coach Christian "Ciiyan" Villegas's strategy. 

He had just rejoined the esports scene after taking a break from his previous gig as the Omega Esports head analyst. He selected the Visayas region since it only started playing in the fourth week, unlike the North/South regions, which gave him time to train up the squad of players who had no experience in playing competitive Wild Rift, the mobile version of Riot Games' hit League of Legends (LoL) PC title.

"My players were the only free agents that weren't picked up by known Wild Rift organizations in the Philippines such as Nexplay, Team Secret, Liyab, Omega Esports, RRQ PH and even DR Esports, since these organizations has already been formed as early as September last year. I formed our Wild Rift team only last February," he said.

Newbie squad and coach

Formed in April last year, Amihan Esports already had Moblie Legends: Bang Bang and Dota 2 teams. The organization picked up Ciiyan to start a new Wild Rift squad, which Ciiyan said he felt was "the next big thing for the mobile esports scene".

Despite having no Wild Rift experience himself — he told Yahoo Esports he played at most five to seven matches — he was determined to start a champion squad. He picked team captain Beaver-Ed "Orthros" Gonzales Villanueva and Richard "Demon" Castardo Lara as his first players. Demon, he said, had never even played Wild Rift before (though he was a professional LoL player along with Orthros).

"I act as the team's overall coach, I am observing all their practices, I dictate their day-to-day regimen from sleeping/wake-up time, physical and mental exercises, scrimmages, up to what to play on practices and actual tournament," said Ciiyan.

"As the team's analyst, I have the team's stats sheet from all our team's scrims which I use for them to explain their strengths and weaknesses, and our high/low win rate against specific champions and teams."

Ciiyan added that he also spends time doing one-on-one sessions with players to keep them focused and motivated.

The right place

"I believe Amihan [Esports] is the right place for me because the management is really caring and supportive. I also got to choose all of my teammates as well. I know they had what it takes to be champions," said team captain and support player Orthros.

He had chosen his team mates based on their skill and open-mindedness, as well as their hardworking attitude. He also had played with some of them during his professional days playing League of Legends.

Orthros, who previously played LoL for TNC Pro along with Demon, said he decided to switch when he saw the prize pool for Wild Rift, saying that he could help his family with it if he won.

"I believe I have what it takes to be a champion, so I went for it," he said.

From there, Amihan Esports were unstoppable at the Wild Rift PPGL Summer Playoffs, taking down first Liyab Esports 2-0, Nexplay Esports 2-0, then knocking down Team Secret 2-1, before beating them again in the grand final 3-2.

"We were never sure we were going to win that [game 4], but we just enjoyed the game, we trusted each other, and everything just worked out," said Orthros.

The Amihan Esports captain also added that his family was so proud and happy that he could show them that gaming could help them and solve problems in their lives. While his parents were not as supportive back then, he was able to prove to them that he could support them with his talent in gaming.

"I was able to help pay for medicines and the bills. Everything is a lot easier now. As a result I can be more focused on the game," said Orthros.

Amihan Esports is headed to the regional Summer Super Cup next, taking place from June 19 onwards. Catch them, and other Wild Rift teams from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines as they battle it out to see who's the Wild Rift king of SEA.

Amihan Esports Line-up:

Karl “KARLLL” Bautista

Jelson “Jelson” Ayon

Miguel “Mitsura” Gavin

Richard “Demon” Lara

Beaver-Ed “Orthros” Villanueva

Aloysius Low is an ex-CNET editor with more than 15 years of experience. He's really into cats and is currently reviewing products at canbuyornot.com

Read also:

DR Hellcats defeat EVOS Savage Girl 2-1 to win FSL Wild Rift Open II

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter.

Latest stories

  • Beijing’s top diplomat in Hong Kong doubles down on warnings to ‘foreign forces’ in first public appearance

    Beijing’s new top diplomat in Hong Kong, who called the battle against “foreign forces” his top priority after taking the job last month, has doubled down on that message, saying those seeking to curb China’s growth or undermine its dignity are “doomed to fail”. In his first public appearance as commissioner of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong, Liu Guangyuan on Wednesday said last week’s passing of an anti-sanctions law by China’s top legislative body reflected a “pressing ne

  • 3 Stocks I Will Buy If the Market Crashes Tomorrow

    It's useful to be ready with the names of a few companies you'll scoop up in case a crash occurs. The post 3 Stocks I Will Buy If the Market Crashes Tomorrow appeared first on The Smart Investor.

  • Malaysian court overturns 'misadventure' inquest ruling in teen's death

    A Malaysian court Wednesday overturned an inquest verdict of "misadventure" in the death of a French-Irish schoolgirl who vanished in the jungle, replacing it with an "open" ruling in a victory for her family.

  • COVID-19 Vaccine in Singapore: Find A Clinic Near Home (Or One With Your Preferred Vaccine)

    Getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Singapore is easy. According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), as of 17 May 2021, 3.4 million doses have been administered. Here's a guide on how to find a vaccination centre near you.

  • Man City to visit Spurs in Premier League opener

    Premier League champions Manchester City will start the defence of their title away to Tottenham after the fixtures for the 2021-22 season were unveiled on Wednesday.

  • China, Russia have ‘no choice’ but to strengthen strategic and military ties in face of G7 and Nato, observer says

    Moscow and Beijing, both facing confrontation from the West, are likely to strengthen their alliance regardless of the outcome of a US-Russia summit, observers say. US President Joe Biden is expected to raise contentious issues with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin when they meet in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss the deteriorating relationship between the Kremlin and the West. China and Russia, meanwhile, have “no choice” but to move closer, especially after the G7 and Nato leaders took a

  • EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso falls most since April as virus curbs extended

    * Peso hits lowest since May 28 * Singapore stocks track best day since May 18 * Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 15 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso fell the most in more than two months on Tuesday after coronavirus curbs were prolonged in the capital Manila and nearby provinces until end-June and quarantine measures were tightened to battle rising infections. The Philippines has the second highest number of infections and casualties in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and finds its healthcare sector stretched as it battles rising cases. President Rodrigo Duterte announced the extension of curbs on Monday.

  • Southwest Airlines suffers computer troubles for second day

    US carrier Southwest Airlines was ramping operations back up Tuesday after canceling some 500 flights following a second major outage in 24 hours due to computer issues.

  • Monsoon delays salvage of fire-ravaged ship off Sri Lanka

    A sinking fire-damaged container ship could take months to salvage because of rough monsoon seas, Sri Lanka said Tuesday, as authorities investigated whether the deaths of dozens of turtles and dolphins were caused by the disaster.

  • Maradona's nurse tells prosecutors he was following orders

    A nurse accused of neglect in Diego Maradona's death told Argentine prosecutors on Monday that he was following orders "not to disturb" the football icon while he slept.

  • US, EU strike Airbus-Boeing deal, turn to China 'challenges'

    US President Joe Biden and the EU agreed a long-term truce in the 17-year-old Airbus-Boeing feud Tuesday, putting aside their own disputes to take on a rising China.

  • Apple is trying to make passwords a thing of the past

    In the wake of one of the biggest password leaks in history, Apple has unveiled a new biometric-based feature that could one day replace passwords across all Apple devices.

  • North Korea's Kim admits food situation 'tense'

    Kim Jong Un has admitted that North Korea's food situation is "tense", state media reported Wednesday, sounding the alarm in a country that suffered a devastating famine in the 1990s in which hundreds of thousands died.

  • Erdogan vows support for Azerbaijan in case of attack

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday pledged support for Azerbaijan if the ex-Soviet country was attacked, as he made a visit to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

  • Weekly esports guide (14 - 21 June): Wild Rift Summer Super Cup kicks off 19 June

    The League of Legends: Wild Rift esports scene will be kicking into full gear this 19 June with the League of Legends: Wild Rift 2021 SEA Icon Series Summer Super Cup.

  • China-Japan relations: Tokyo complains to WTO over import taxes on its stainless steel imports

    Japan has requested consolations with China at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over anti-dumping duties that have been placed on its stainless steel products since July 2019, the Geneva-based body confirmed on Tuesday. The request, which was circulated to WTO members on Tuesday after having been submitted on Friday, claims the measures imposed on steel billets, hot-rolled coils and hot-rolled plates appear to be inconsistent with various provisions under the General Agreement on Tariffs and T

  • US tops 600,000 Covid deaths, New York and California drop curbs

    The US death toll from Covid-19 surpassed 600,000 on Tuesday, although officials hailed progress towards a return to normality as its world-leading vaccination program promised to turn the page on one of the worst health crises in American history.

  • European stocks waver before Fed rate call

    Europe's main stock markets wavered on Wednesday, with investors tracking inflation concerns before a US interest rate decision.

  • 'With masters defeated, the slaves can't fight': Taliban eye victory after US exit

    With Afghan troops in retreat and soon to lose vital American air support, Taliban commanders are voicing exuberance about quickly seizing full control of the country and re-establishing their version of an Islamic state.

  • Durant delivers 'signature performance' as Nets rally to beat Bucks

    Kevin Durant finished with 49 points while playing every minute of the game as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 in game five of their NBA playoff series on Tuesday.