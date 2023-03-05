The gold-loving Pokémon are here! (Photo: Niantic)

Pokémon GO players are getting their #999 and #1000 Pokédex entries with the debut of Gimmighoul and Goldengo this week.

Along with announcing the game’s interconnectivity to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, there’s surely a lot more to get into for players with both games.

Here’s a quick guide on how you can get these new Pokémon for both games.

How to get Ghimmighoul in Pokémon GO with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You would need a coin bag to start catching Gimmighoul, which you can get after sending Postcards to Scarlet and Violet via Pokémon GO. (Photo: Niantic, Game Freak)

To catch the Roaming Form of Gimmighoul, you would need to link your Nintendo Switch to your Pokémon GO account and exchange some items for the Coin Bag, which acts like Incense to attract the gold-loving Pokémon. To do this, you’d also need your Scarlet and Violet game.

Here are the steps to do this:

Open your Scarlet and Violet game and open the Poké Portal.

From the menu, select “Mystery Gift”.

Click on “Connect to Pokémon GO”.

Then open your Pokémon GO and go to “Settings”.

Choose “Nintendo Switch” from the options.

Return to your Scarlet and Violet game and click “Pair with a Pokémon GO account”.

A prompt for you to connect your Pokémon GO account (with your account name) should pop up. Choose connect.

Once you’ve connected both games, you can send postcards on Pokémon GO to your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet account. You can do this by going to your Postcard Book in the game, found below your trainer level on the main profile page. From there, select a Postcard and click “Send to Nintendo Switch.”

Once successfully sent, your Nintendo Switch will prompt you that you have received a “Mystery Gift”, and this means that the Coin Bag reward has been sent to your Pokémon GO account. You will also get Golden Lure Modules as well. From here, you can use the Golden Coins to lure as many Gimmighoul as you can for 30 minutes.

Note that you cannot use the Coin Bag when you have other booster items like Incense and that the Coin Bag can only be used once a day. Also, the Roaming form of Gimmighoul is only available on Pokémon GO, while its stationary “Chest” form still isn’t in the game.

Story continues

This Roaming form may be transferred from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet as soon as support for Pokémon Home for either game is introduced.

How do I get Gholdengo?

You can evolve a Gimmighoul into a Gholdengo once you’ve collected 999 Gimmighoul coins. You can get these coins by catching Gimmighoul or sending Postcards.

On top of that, Niantic, the developer of Pokémon GO, announced on Thursday (2 March) that they’re giving away Gimmighoul Coins in the in-game shop for a limited time.

Are you collecting Gimmighoul Coins?



For a limited time, we’re giving away nine Gimmighoul Coins at no cost in the in-game shop. You can claim yours today! https://t.co/4Z6AmzMDSQ pic.twitter.com/SJLFGyf4SO — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 2, 2023

Can I get Ghimmighoul in Pokémon GO without Scarlet and Violet?

How do you even catch Gimmighoul? You would need the Nintendo Switch game Scarlet and Violet, or a friend who has it to get a chance to catch one. (Photo: Niantic, Game Freak)

The short answer is yes, but you would need to find a Golden PokéStop that was changed using a Golden Lure Module.

So the best way to do this is to cooperate with friends or people in the Pokémon GO community who also play Scarlet and Violet so that you will be present when they drop a Golden Lure module on a PokéStop.

However, if you’re a bit shy to say hi to other players, then your best chance is to randomly search for golden PokéStops and hope for the best.

Happy hunting!

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

For more gaming news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooGamingSEA. Also follow us on Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube, and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page!