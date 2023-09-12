HoYo FEST 2023 in Singapore to take place at Anime Festival Asia in November

HoYo FEST 2023 will be hosted in the Philippines and Thailand in late October and in Singapore in late November. (Photo: HoYoverse)

HoYoverse, the developer behind hit games like Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, and Honkai Impact 3rd, has finally announced more details for HoYo FEST 2023 in Singapore, as well as Thailand and the Philippines.

Instead of being a standalone event in this year, HoYo FEST in Singapore will be hosted from 24 to 26 November during the Anime Festival Asia.

AFA, one of the largest conventions in Southeast Asia, will be held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, and, if previous years are anything to go by, will likely have many cosplayers dressed as their favourite HoYoverse characters.

Meanwhile, HoYo FEST in Thailand and the Philippines will take place earlier from 20 to 29 October.

HoYo FEST in Thailand will be held from 20 to 22 October during the Thailand Game Show at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

HoYo FEST in the Philippines will follow from 22 to 29 October at SM Megamall Building A in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila.

HoYo FEST is the annual live event hosted by HoYoverse across the world to celebrate its games and their communities. The first half of the festival's Southeast Asian leg in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam took place last July and August.

This year's Hoyo Fest will be different, Zenless Zone Zero to make appearance

Unlike last year's HoYo Fest, which consisted of cafe and restaurant collaborations, HoYo Fest 2023 is bigger and grander with all six HoYoverse titles coming together for the first time in one big celebration!

Genshin Impact's exclusive area will recreate the scenery of Mondstadt, the domain of the Anemo Archon, where participants can expect quiz game shows and game competitions.

Meanwhile, Honkai: Star Rail's area will showcase the Xianzhou Luofu, one of the six Flagships of the Xianzhou Alliance inspired by Chinese culture, where visitors can enjoy fun interactive activities and stage competitions.

Honkai Impact 3rd's will immerse players in the visuals and mystery of the Sea of Quanta, as well as provide a hands-on experience of the gameplay.

HoYoverse's upcoming title, Zenless Zone Zero, will also make an appearance. Attendees can step into the Random Play Video Store, an iconic location for the game, where they can play a demo to get a peek at the gameplay and story.

Meanwhile, Tears of Themis' booth will allow visitors to relive the romantic proposals of the four main leads, letting us feel that heartwarmingly special moment all over again!

And finally, Lumi, HoYoVerse's first live virtual actress, will let visitors get a sneak peek into her cozy room.

Official and HoYo FEST-exclusive merchandise will also be made available for purchase in their respective booths.

Aside from HoYo FEST 2023, Southeast Asia will also play host to another huge HoYoverse event: the 'Genshin Concert: Melodies of an Endless Journey' global concert tour.

Singapore and Malaysia are among the eight countries included in the tour.

The Singapore concert will be held from 2 to 3 October at the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, with the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra and conductor Thanapol Setabrahm also being invited.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian leg of the concert tour will be held on 7 October in the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS. The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Naohisa Furuwasa were also invited.

