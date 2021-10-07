IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application process resumes; apply at ibps.in

The online application process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 has been started by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today, 7 October. Aspirants can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of IBPS at https://ibps.in/.

The institute has invited applications for 7,855 vacancies for the posts of bank clerks in India. Earlier, the application window for these vacancies was active from 12 July to 14 July but was later put on hold. Now, the application procedure has resumed once again. Candidates who had applied earlier need not apply again. The last date to register and fill the application form is 27 October.

To be selected, candidates need to clear two rounds, the first one being the preliminary examination which is scheduled to be held in December, followed by Mains examination. Both the exams will be conducted in 13 different languages including Hindi, English, and other regional languages.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have a graduate degree in any discipline along with a working knowledge of computer systems. They should also be proficient in the official language of the state/UT for which they wish to apply. A certificate/diploma/degree in computer operation or having computer or information technology as one of the subjects in high school/college/institute is mandatory.

Age limit:

Applicants should not be less than 20 years old while the upper age limit is capped at 28 years. The age is calculated as of July 1, 2021. A candidate must have been born earlier than 1 September, 1993 and not later than 1 September, 2001 (both dates inclusive). Age relaxation is allowed for applicants belonging to the reserved categories.

Check steps to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS - https://ibps.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Apply for Bank Clerks'

Step 3: Click on the registration and fill in your required details

Step 4: Complete the application form and upload your required documents such as a scanned photograph, a scan of your signature, a left thumb impression scan, and a scan of a handwritten declaration

Story continues

Step 5: Save a copy of the filled IBPS recruitment form for future reference

Aspirants belonging to the unreserved category have to submit an application fee of Rs 850. While reserved category candidates have to pay Rs 175.

Before applying for the recruitment drive, applicants are advised to check the official notification here.

Also See: IBPS Clerk Application 2021: Registrations to restart from 7 October, check details at ibps.in

IBPS office assistant Main Exam 2021: Admit cards released, download them at ibps.in

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Apply for Associate Professors and other posts from 1 Oct; check details at www.ibps.in

Read more on India by Firstpost.