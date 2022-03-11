India cenbank bars Paytm Payments Bank from taking on customers pending IT audit

·2-min read
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India inside its office in New Delhi

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's central bank has barred Paytm Payments Bank, majority owned by billionaire Vijay Shekhar Sharma, from taking on new customers and ordered a comprehensive audit of its IT systems, citing "material" supervisory concerns observed in the bank.

Sharma, founder of payments giant Paytm formally known as One97 Communications, owns 51% of Paytm Payments Bank, while One97 holds the rest.

Paytm Payments Bank was set up in 2017 to help Paytm reach tens of millions of Indians who use mobile phones and cheap data services in the world's fastest-growing internet services market but do not have access to the formal banking sector.

It was not immediately clear what specific concerns the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had about the bank. Paytm Payments Bank and the central bank did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The RBI will allow Paytm Payments Bank to onboard new customers subject to specific permission after reviewing the IT auditor's report, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The bank had received the RBI's approval to function as a scheduled payments bank in December, helping it expand its financial services operations.

The RBI's move also comes months after One97 Communications saw a dramatically underwhelming listing amid concerns around the company's valuation and its complex model.

The RBI had banned the bank from onboarding customers once before in 2018, local newspapers reported, citing violations of know-your-customer rules and the bank's close relations with One97 Communications.

Business news website Moneycontrol reported this week that Paytm Payments Bank was likely to apply to the RBI for a small finance bank licence by June, when the bank completes five years of operations.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Silver Rebounds and Forms Beginning of Bull Flag Pattern

    The risk is for higher prices

  • Stellantis confident it can catch up with Tesla, says CEO Tavares

    PARIS (Reuters) -Stellantis believes it can make up ground on electric vehicle pioneer Tesla in the coming years, its Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Friday, adding that consumers would benefit from competition in the sector. "I am very confident, I am trying not to be arrogant, just confident of the fact that we are going to catch up in the next couple of years with Tesla and it's going to be a very healthy competition," Tavares told reporters during a televised Q&A session with reporters organised by Mobility TV World. Tavares also called for greater investment in charging networks in Europe and the United States, to create a "density" which he deems fundamental to persuade families to switch to relying on electric cars.

  • India growth recovery faces headwinds from geopolitical tensions, says Patra

    India's growth story remains as weak as it was during the 2013 'taper tantrum' and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Russia are further likely to hurt a recovery, Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Michael Patra said on Friday. Patra said that though the third wave of the pandemic had a relatively minor impact as reflected in high-frequency indicators, gross domestic product for full year 2021/22 is expected to rise by only 1.8% from its pre-pandemic levels.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tests suppliers on 787 output hikes -sources

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co is yet to see any respite from a freeze in deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner - but that has not stopped it testing suppliers' capacity to meet output scenarios as high as seven a month by end-2023, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The planemaker has stopped making public predictions on when it will win approval from U.S. regulators to resume deliveries, halted for nearly a year by factory defects in a still-running saga that is costing $5.5 billion overall. Boeing's production strategy hinges on several key unknowns including when deliveries restart, how quickly it can reduce an overhang of more than 100 undelivered 787s and the extent to which the Ukraine crisis dampens already weak demand.

  • Britain searches for helicopters, jets belonging to sanctioned Russians

    Britain is searching out the helicopters and jets belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs and has asked the Isle of Man to deregister Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich's personal helicopter, a transport ministry source said on Friday. Abramovich was among seven more oligarchs put under British sanctions on Thursday, meaning his assets, mainly property, private jets and helicopters will be frozen, with no financial transaction being able to take place in relation to them. The action also puts on ice Abramovich's plans to sell Premier League club Chelsea, effectively placing the current European champions under government control.

  • New sanctions make Russia a trade pariah on par with North Korea

    The European Union and G7 are preparing to strip Russia of its “most favoured nation” status in a move that would leave the country as a trade pariah on the level of North Korea or Cuba.

  • Evraz board quits after Abramovich sanctions

    The resignations, which happened with immediate effect, left only chief executive Aleksey Ivanov remaining on the board.

  • Iran nuclear talks paused after Russian demands

    The EU announced a pause Friday in the talks it is chairing on the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, days after fresh Russian demands complicated negotiations which had appeared close to completion.

  • Moscow retaliates against Western sanctions with export bans

    "These measures are a logical response to those imposed against Russia and are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted functioning of key sectors of the economy," the economy ministry said. Further measures could include restricting foreign ships from entering Russian ports and allowing Russian airlines to register jets leased from Western firms as their own property, the government said. Interfax news agency cited a source familiar with legislation being prepared as saying Russia may temporarily ban grain exports to a group of ex-Soviet countries forming part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) from March 15 to August 31, as well as sugar exports outside the EEU area.

  • EU and UK are investigating whether Google and Meta colluded over ads

    US regulators previously launched a probe into 'Jedi Blue.'

  • Gold dips on rate hike bets, set for weekly gain due to Ukraine crisis

    Gold retreated on Friday as investors focused on the likelihood that U.S. interest rates are set to rise, but concerns over the course of the Ukraine conflict put safe-haven bullion on track for a second consecutive weekly gain. Spot gold was down 1.2% to $1,972.86 per ounce by 1307 GMT, but remained poised for a weekly rise of about 0.3%. U.S. gold futures fell 1.3% to $1,974.70.

  • 'We understand': Refugees pray for Ukraine at Bosnian pilgrimage site

    Far from home, Mariana Sova could only pray for Ukraine and an end to the war from a Catholic pilgrimage site in southern Bosnia where she had found safe haven from the fighting.

  • In about-face, Guatemala president calls for strict abortion law to be shelved

    Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei on Thursday called on Congress to shelve a new law ramping up prison sentences for women who choose to have an abortion, while banning both gay marriage and teaching on sexual diversity.

  • Le Le makes debut at Giant Panda Forest exhibit

    Singapore’s first Giant Panda cub, Le Le, made his debut in the River Wonders’ Giant Panda Forest exhibit beside his mom Jia Jia. Le Le was born on 14 August to Kai Kai and Jia Jia, the two giant pandas on a 10-year loan.

  • 2 men charged for rape of woman at Pioneer Road

    Ahmed Rayhan, 30, and Alam Foysal, 36, allegedly brought the victim to Pioneer Road before assaulting her.

  • Danish PM says sorry to Inuits forcibly moved to Denmark

    Denmark's prime minister apologised in person Wednesday to six Greenlandic Inuits removed from their families and taken to Copenhagen more than 70 years ago as part of an experiment to create a Danish-speaking elite.

  • Modi's party retains Indian mega-state

    A firebrand monk and poster boy of Hindu nationalism retained power in India's most populous state Thursday, in a triumph for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party.

  • Security officer raped unconscious female colleague thrice, sent photo to friend

    A former security officer raped a female colleague thrice while she was intoxicated.

  • Ukraine conflict must not spark NATO-Russia war: Stoltenberg to AFP

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told AFP a no-fly zone over Ukraine would 'most likely lead to a full war between NATO and Russia'

  • India's sugar exports accelerate on global price rally, weak rupee

    Indian sugar mills signed contracts to export 550,000 tonnes of the sweetener in recent days, as surging global prices and a weak rupee made overseas sales lucrative, four dealers told Reuters. Higher exports from the world's second-biggest sugar producer could check the rally in global prices, which have been buoyed by a spike in crude oil prices and lower output in top exporter Brazil. The shipments will also help India reduce its stockpile and support the local prices of the sweetener, crucial in ensuring millions of cane farmers get government-mandated prices.