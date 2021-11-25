Indonesia Open: Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew stuns world No.1 Kento Momota in round of 16
SINGAPORE — Singaporean top shuttler Loh Kean Yew on Thursday (25 November) night defeated world No.1 men’s singles player Kento Momota of Japan in the round of 16 at the Indonesia Open in Bali.
Loh beat the Japanese world champion in three sets with a score of 21-7, 17-21, 21-19. His latest victory comes after he prevailed against Kashyap Parupalli of India in the round of 32, winning 21-11, 21-14.
The Singaporean's giant-killing performance at Nusa Dua comes just weeks after he won his biggest badminton title of his career at the Hylo Open men's singles final in Germany after he defeated reigning All-England champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.
Loh was leading 19-21, 21-13, 17-12 when his Malaysian opponent conceded the tie after suffering a back injury.
