Influencer Titus Low charged for posting obscene content via OnlyFans account

Influencer Titus Low entering the State Courts on 30 December 2021 to face charges of transmitting obscene material on OnlyFans. (PHOTO: Nick Tan/Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Online media influencer Titus Low Kaide was charged on Thursday (30 December) for uploading obscene material on OnlyFans, an online subscription-based content platform.

Appearing in court in person dressed in a long-sleeved black shirt, the 22-year-old Singaporean was handed two charges of transmitting obscene material via electronic means, and one charge of failing to comply with an order issued to him.

Between April and October this year, Low is said to have uploaded 32 sexually-explicit photographs and 29 videos on his OnlyFan account, under the username tituslow22.

In October, he is said to have further uploaded three obscene photographs and five videos onto his account. On 11 October, he was allegedly issued an order by a police officer not to access his OnlyFan account, but he allegedly breached the order by accessing his account.

Low, who was represented by a lawyer, was offered bail during his court hearing, with the conditions that he was not to access his OnlyFans accounts and not to contact any prosecution witness.

Asked by District Judge Marvin Bay if he understood the terms of his bail, he said, “yes”.

His lawyer applied for an adjournment to make representations. No plea was taken from Low.

The lawyer also applied for Low’s attendance in his future court mentions to be dispensed with. He will not be required to attend further mentions in court in person unless fresh charges are tendered, or unless he pleads guilty or claim trial.

The case will be mentioned again on 20 January.

Known for raunchy content on social media platforms

Low is known for his raunchy content on social media platforms. He currently has 164,000 followers on his Instagram and more than 509,000 followers on his TikTok account, which was made private hours before he was charged.

On his OnlyFans account, Low publicises custom content requests and frequent uploads of his content, charging a $20 monthly subscription fee. The account currently has 209 posts and 338 media files.

(PHOTO: Titus Low/Instagram)

The Singapore Police Force had received a report on 4 September, claiming that Low had uploaded images and videos of his private parts to his OnlyFans account.

The authorities seized the account on 11 October and served him an order not to access it. Low was also warned that a breach of the order would amount to a criminal offence.

Despite the warning, Low allegedly wrote in to OnlyFans administrators, claiming that his account was not secured. A password reset was done, allowing him to regain access to his account, and he allegedly continued to upload more content using the account and another secondary account.

On 1 November, he was served a fresh order not to access both OnlyFans accounts. Police are investigating possible fresh offences, including a further breach of this order.

If convicted of transmitting obscene material electronically, Low faces a jail term of up to three months and/or a fine. If convicted of breaching an order issued to him, Low may be jailed up to six months, and/or fined up $5,000.

