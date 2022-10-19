Is Liverpool v Man City rivalry turning toxic?: Footballing Weekly

Liverpool fans during their English Premier League clash against Manchester City at Anfield. (PHOTO: Reuters/Phil Noble)

SINGAPORE — The Manchester City v Liverpool rivalry is getting edgier, following unsavoury scenes during their English Premier League (EPL) clash at Anfield on Sunday (16 October).

"Football Weekly" this week takes a look at how emotions from fans of both sides had boiled over into unsavoury scenes amid a tense encounter.

The two clubs - winners of the last five EPL seasons - have been involved in many high-stakes matches in recent season, but have maintained a somewhat cordial relationship on the pitch.

However, things came to a boil amid Liverpool's hard-fought 1-0 win over City, ignited by a disallowed Phil Foden goal in the second half which would have put City ahead.

As the goal was being struck off after VAR review, City manager Pep Guardiola was reportedly pelted with coins from Liverpool fans, whom he had been engaging in a bit of pantomime back-and-forth theatrics.

Meanwhile, the travelling City fans infuriated the home crowd by singing chants that denigrated the Liverpool fans who died in the 1989 Hillsborough stadium disaster.

The animosity continued after the match had ended, with Man City claiming that their team bus was attacking by fans - a repeated of the incident during the 2018 Champions League clash between both clubs.

Man City officials have also been slow to denounce their fans' chanting during the match, even accusing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp of "adding tension" with his "borderline xenophobic" pre-match comments on state-owned clubs such as City.

Has this fierce rivalry turned poisonous? How should both clubs try to calm their supporters down? Check out the panel discussion on "Footballing Weekly".

