Istana to open to public on 1 Aug; first time since COVID-19

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·1-min read
Singapore&#39;s Istana, the official residence and office of the nation&#39;s president. (PHOTO: Getty Images)
Singapore's Istana, the official residence and office of the nation's president. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Istana will be opening its grounds to the public on 1 August, in celebration of National Day on 9 August. This will be the first time the grounds are open to public since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Singapore last year.

The President's Office said in a statement on Tuesday (13 July) that it will be inviting ticket holders of the cancelled Istana Open House on 13 May back for this upcoming event.

The Open House in May, originally scheduled in celebration of Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa, was cancelled when pandemic measures were tightened amid the Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) period.

President Halimah Yacob said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, "With the gradual easing of community measures and as Singapore progressively resumes activities safely, I am glad that we are now ready to reopen the Istana grounds in stages."

Ticket holders for the cancelled Open House will be receiving more details through their registered emails.

