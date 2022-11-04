Dota 2: Jabz to Talon as he and coach SunBhie leave Fnatic

Kurt Lozano
·Senior Esports Producer
·2-min read
Fnatic parted ways with longtime offlaner Jabz and coach SunBhie as Dota 2&#39;s post-The International roster shuffle continues. After over four years with Fnatic, Jabz has moved to Talon Esports. (Photo: Fnatic)
The yearly Dota 2 post-The International (TI) roster shuffle continues, with Southeast Asian teams now swapping around their players.

Fnatic announced on Friday (4 November) that they have parted ways with longtime offlaner Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong and coach Lee "SunBhie" Jeong-jae, with Jabz moving to Talon Esports.

The moves comes after a disappointing showing for Fnatic in TI11 in Singapore, where they bombed out in 13th-16th place after losing to Gaimin Gladiators in a best-of-one elimination match in the lower bracket of the tournament's Main Event.

Fnatic said in a statement that they allowed Jabz and Sunbhie to "explore new opportunities" as their respective contracts with the team have ended.

Jabz and SunBhie were two of Fnatic's longest-standing roster members prior to their departure. Jabz first joined the team in September 2018 while SunBhie became their coach in December 2019.

Only star position 4 support player Djardel "DJ" Mampusti remains as Fnatic's pillar, having been with the team since April 2017.

Jabz now joins a Talon Esports roster that recently parted ways with Damien "kpii" Chok and Brizio "Hyde" Budiana. Fnatic's former offlaner will notably be joining forces with fellow Thai players Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon and Worawit "Q" Mekchai in Talon.

Fnatic have yet to announce their replacement for Jabz, though a likely target will be star Singaporean offlaner Daryl "iceiceice" Koh, who recently left Team SMG. Iceiceice notably has a history with Fnatic, having played with the team from 2018 to 2020.

With so much of the Dota 2 competitive scene cantered around TI and its multimillion-dollar prize pools, most teams are formed with the goal of getting to the game's world championship tournament in a bid to claim the Aegis of Champions and the lion's share of the massive prize pool.

But only one team can win TI, with Tundra Esports being crowned as the champions of TI11 this year. With that, the rest of the scene are now scrambling to assemble the best rosters possible to try again next year.

Expect more massive roster changes in the coming weeks as Dota 2's post-TI roster shuffle continues.

Fnatic roster:

  1. Marc Polo "Raven" Fausto

  2. Armel "Armel" Tabios

  3. N/A

  4. Djardel "DJ" Mampusti

  5. Jaunuel "Jaunuel" Arcilla

Talon Esports roster:

  1. Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon

  2. Rafli "Mikoto" Rahman

  3. Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong

  4. Worawit "Q" Mekchai

  5. N/A

    Pope Francis warned the world is on the edge of a "delicate precipice" and buffeted by "winds of war" as he held inter-faith talks with one of Sunni Islam's top leaders in Bahrain on Friday. The 85-year-old Argentine decried the "opposing blocs" of East and West, a veiled reference to the standoff over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in a speech to religious leaders in the tiny Gulf state. "We continue to find ourselves on the brink of a delicate precipice and we do not want to fall," he told an audience including Bahrain's king and Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Cairo's prestigious Al-Azhar mosque. "A few potentates are caught up in a resolute struggle for partisan interests, reviving obsolete rhetoric, redesigning spheres of influence and opposing blocs," he added. "We appear to be witnessing a dramatic and childlike scenario: in the garden of humanity, instead of cultivating our surroundings, we are playing instead with fire, missiles and bombs." The pope's visit, aimed at strengthening relations with Islam, comes with the Ukraine war in its ninth month, and as tensions grow on the Korean peninsula and in the Taiwan Strait. Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who met Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in September, told journalists that there had been "a few small signs" of progress in negotiations with Moscow, warning that peace initiatives should not be "exploited for other goals". Francis, who is on his second visit to the wealthy Gulf, later met privately with al-Tayeb, with whom he signed a Muslim-Christian manifesto for peace in the United Arab Emirates in 2019. "This meeting has great symbolic importance, both locally and internationally, for promoting peace and peaceful co-existence between different religions and civilisations," said Hala Ramzi Fayez, a Christian and member of Bahrain's parliament. - Sunni, Shiite talks? - Leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, Francis has placed inter-faith dialogue at the heart of his papacy, visiting other Muslim-majority countries including Egypt, Turkey and Iraq. Al-Tayeb, who met with the pope on previous Middle East visits, also called on Friday for talks between Islam's two main branches, Sunni and Shiite, to settle sectarian differences. Later, the pope addressed 17 members of the Muslim Council of Elders, an international group of Islamic scholars and dignitaries, at the mosque of the Sakhir Royal Palace. He told them dialogue was "the oxygen of peaceful coexistence". "In a world that is increasingly wounded and divided, that beneath the surface of globalisation senses anxiety and fear, the great religious traditions must be the heart that unites the members of the body," he said. He also struck out at the arms trade, a "commerce of death" that he said was "turning our common home into one great arsenal". The pope, who is using a wheelchair and a walking stick due to long-standing knee problems, began the first papal visit to Bahrain on Thursday by hitting out at the death penalty and urging respect for human rights and better conditions for workers. Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, Bahrain's minister of finance and national economy, insisted the country has "led the region" with its criminal justice reforms. "We have some of the most robust and wide-ranging human rights and criminal justice protections in the region," the minister told AFP on Friday. "There are very well-established channels through which any of these critics can go, well established institutions of accountability," he said, adding that the pope's comments on the death penalty did not single out Bahrain. "It is important to note that that reference... was a general reference to countries around the world," the minister said. Bahrain has executed six people since 2017, when it carried out its first execution in seven years. Some of the condemned were convicted following a 2011 uprising put down with military support from neighbouring Saudi Arabia. cmk-lar/par/ho/th/dwo