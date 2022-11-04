Fnatic parted ways with longtime offlaner Jabz and coach SunBhie as Dota 2's post-The International roster shuffle continues. After over four years with Fnatic, Jabz has moved to Talon Esports. (Photo: Fnatic)

The yearly Dota 2 post-The International (TI) roster shuffle continues, with Southeast Asian teams now swapping around their players.

Fnatic announced on Friday (4 November) that they have parted ways with longtime offlaner Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong and coach Lee "SunBhie" Jeong-jae, with Jabz moving to Talon Esports.

The moves comes after a disappointing showing for Fnatic in TI11 in Singapore, where they bombed out in 13th-16th place after losing to Gaimin Gladiators in a best-of-one elimination match in the lower bracket of the tournament's Main Event.

Fnatic said in a statement that they allowed Jabz and Sunbhie to "explore new opportunities" as their respective contracts with the team have ended.

Jabz and SunBhie were two of Fnatic's longest-standing roster members prior to their departure. Jabz first joined the team in September 2018 while SunBhie became their coach in December 2019.

Only star position 4 support player Djardel "DJ" Mampusti remains as Fnatic's pillar, having been with the team since April 2017.

Jabz now joins a Talon Esports roster that recently parted ways with Damien "kpii" Chok and Brizio "Hyde" Budiana. Fnatic's former offlaner will notably be joining forces with fellow Thai players Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon and Worawit "Q" Mekchai in Talon.

Fnatic have yet to announce their replacement for Jabz, though a likely target will be star Singaporean offlaner Daryl "iceiceice" Koh, who recently left Team SMG. Iceiceice notably has a history with Fnatic, having played with the team from 2018 to 2020.

With so much of the Dota 2 competitive scene cantered around TI and its multimillion-dollar prize pools, most teams are formed with the goal of getting to the game's world championship tournament in a bid to claim the Aegis of Champions and the lion's share of the massive prize pool.

But only one team can win TI, with Tundra Esports being crowned as the champions of TI11 this year. With that, the rest of the scene are now scrambling to assemble the best rosters possible to try again next year.

Expect more massive roster changes in the coming weeks as Dota 2's post-TI roster shuffle continues.

Fnatic roster:

Marc Polo "Raven" Fausto Armel "Armel" Tabios N/A Djardel "DJ" Mampusti Jaunuel "Jaunuel" Arcilla

Talon Esports roster:

Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon Rafli "Mikoto" Rahman Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong Worawit "Q" Mekchai N/A

