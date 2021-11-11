Jailed: Former Gleneagles Hospital cashier who pocketed $65K, fled to Malaysia for 5 years

Facade of Gleneagles Hospital at Napier Road. (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — A cashier working at Gleneagles Hospital pocketed more than $65,000 in cash in 2014 and absconded to Malaysia, where she remained for the next five years.

Thamendi Ganesan, a Singaporean, only returned home after overstaying, and when her passport had expired.

Thamendi, 33, was jailed for one year and four months on Thursday (11 November) after pleading guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust as an employee.

Thamendi was employed by Parkway Hospitals and deployed as a cashier to Gleneagles, located along Napier Road. She was entrusted with monies received from patients and was supposed to put the amount in a safe for a courier to collect.

On 19 November 2014, Thamendi reported for work at 11am and was on duty as a cashier until 8pm. After her shift ended, she counted the proceeds, which amounted to $65,363.65.

She filled in the sum in the cashier report. However, instead of placing the money in a safe, she took the money and left at around 10pm that day. She misappropriated the money out of greed and for financial gain, said the prosecution.

An hour later, she crossed the border at Woodlands Checkpoint into Malaysia .

In August 2019, Thamendi decided to return to Singapore and surrendered at the border.

She later claimed to investigators that a Malaysian couple had suggested she misappropriate money from her workplace and leave the country, and she agreed to do so. Court documents did not state her relationship with the couple.

She did not make any restitution to Gleneagles Hospital.

Thamendi's lawyer Leonard Terence Cheng sought 10 to 12 months' jail, highlighting that his client was remorseful and had voluntarily returned to Singapore.

For committing criminal breach of trust as an employee, Thamendi could have been jailed up to 15 years, and fined.

