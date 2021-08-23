(Photo: FSL)

Jiarmy, an all-female stack led by renown Singaporean streamer Jia "Jiadota" Hui, claimed the championship of the 2021 FSL Dota 2 Open II after a perfect run which culminated with a 2-0 sweep over Foxy Gaming in the best-of-three grand finals on Sunday (22 August).

Jiarmy and Foxy Gaming outlasted 11 other all-female squads to set up a grand finals matchup between them.

Jia and three of her teammates — namely Filipino players Ligaya, Meeri, and Gill — won this year's first FSL Dota 2 Open tournament under the banner of Bren Esports back in May..

Jiarmy opened the finals by looking to outscale their opponents with Juggernaut for carry player Gill and Templar Assassin for midlaner Meeri.

Meanwhile, offlaner merody on Sand King as well as the support duo of Ligaya on Rubick and Jia on Grimstroke brought up the rear with a barrage of disables to give their carries the opening they needed to dish out damage.

Jiarmy came out of a relatively even early game with almost full control of the map, which allowed their carry duo of Juggernaut and Templar Assassin to snowball out of control.

Despite facing a huge net worth deficit that ballooned up to over 36,000 gold at one point, Foxy Gaming were able to hold out until the 41-minute mark before being forced to call GG.

Jiarmy looked to close out the series quickly in game two, as they fielded a strong midgame lineup of Luna for Gill, Storm Spirit for Meeri, Beastmaster for merody, Mirana for Ligaya, and Abaddon for Jia.

Jiarmy were in control by the midgame as expected and led by over 8,000 gold at the 20-minute mark. However, a resilient Foxy Gaming were still able to repel their opponents' pushes and keep the kill score tied at 14 by 22 minutes.

Unfortunately for Foxy Gaming, Jiarmy's line-up still managed to reach critical mass and bulldoze through their opponents en route to a 32-minute victory, thus securing them the 2-0 series sweep and the 2021 FSL Dota 2 Open II title.

With their victory, Jiarmy claimed the grand prize of SG$300 while Foxy Gaming had to settle for US$150 in consolation.

