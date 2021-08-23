Jiarmy go on a perfect run to win FSL Dota 2 Open II

Kurt Lozano
·Esports Content Producer
·2-min read
(Photo: FSL)
(Photo: FSL)

Jiarmy, an all-female stack led by renown Singaporean streamer Jia "Jiadota" Hui, claimed the championship of the 2021 FSL Dota 2 Open II after a perfect run which culminated with a 2-0 sweep over Foxy Gaming in the best-of-three grand finals on Sunday (22 August).

Jiarmy and Foxy Gaming outlasted 11 other all-female squads to set up a grand finals matchup between them.

Jia and three of her teammates — namely Filipino players Ligaya, Meeri, and Gill — won this year's first FSL Dota 2 Open tournament under the banner of Bren Esports back in May..

Jiarmy opened the finals by looking to outscale their opponents with Juggernaut for carry player Gill and Templar Assassin for midlaner Meeri. 

Meanwhile, offlaner merody on Sand King as well as the support duo of Ligaya on Rubick and Jia on Grimstroke brought up the rear with a barrage of disables to give their carries the opening they needed to dish out damage.

Jiarmy came out of a relatively even early game with almost full control of the map, which allowed their carry duo of Juggernaut and Templar Assassin to snowball out of control. 

Despite facing a huge net worth deficit that ballooned up to over 36,000 gold at one point, Foxy Gaming were able to hold out until the 41-minute mark before being forced to call GG.

Jiarmy looked to close out the series quickly in game two, as they fielded a strong midgame lineup of Luna for Gill, Storm Spirit for Meeri, Beastmaster for merody, Mirana for Ligaya, and Abaddon for Jia. 

Jiarmy were in control by the midgame as expected and led by over 8,000 gold at the 20-minute mark. However, a resilient Foxy Gaming were still able to repel their opponents' pushes and keep the kill score tied at 14 by 22 minutes.

Unfortunately for Foxy Gaming, Jiarmy's line-up still managed to reach critical mass and bulldoze through their opponents en route to a 32-minute victory, thus securing them the 2-0 series sweep and the 2021 FSL Dota 2 Open II title.

With their victory, Jiarmy claimed the grand prize of SG$300 while Foxy Gaming had to settle for US$150 in consolation.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • China Lilang Announces 2021 Interim Results

    Revenue Up 23.9% to RMB1,354 Million; Net Profit Amounts to RMB271 Million; Interim Dividends of HK18 Cents per ShareHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 August 2021 - China Lilang Limited ("China Lilang" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group"; stock code: 1234) has today announced its unaudited 2021 interim results. Results HighlightsRevenue increased by 23.9% to RMB1,354 millionNet profit was RMB271 millionEarnings per share was RMB22.7 centsInterim dividends totaled HK 18

  • Bali 'suitcase killer' set for early release: lawyer

    An American woman convicted with her boyfriend of killing her mother and stuffing the body in a suitcase at a luxury Bali hotel is to be freed from prison early, her lawyer said Monday.

  • Over half of 98 new COVID cases in Singapore linked to North Coast Lodge dorm

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (23 August) confirmed 98 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 66,576.

  • Cushman & Wakefield Promotes Two Senior Leaders in its Global Occupier Services Business in Asia Pacific

    Nick Seaton and Dawn Koo’s promotions reinforce the growth of the firm’s integrated portfolio management services HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach- 23 August 2021 - Cushman & Wakefield, a global leader in commercial real estate services, today announced two senior promotions within its Global Occupier Services (GOS) business in Asia Pacific. Nick Seatonhas been promoted to be the Head of Integrated Portfolio Management (IPM), Asia Pacificand Dawn Koois the IPM Hub Lead for Greater China. Both appo

  • Indian capital opens first 'smog tower'

    India's capital New Delhi opened its first "smog tower" on Monday aimed at reducing the air pollution blamed for thousands of premature deaths every year, but experts were sceptical.

  • Sa Sa Obtains Sole Distributorship of Renowned Korean Health and Beauty Brand "BB Lab"

    Seizing Business Opportunities amid Pandemic to Strengthen Health & Fitness Product Portfolio HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 August 2021 - Sa Sa International Holdings Limited ("Sa Sa" or the "Group", stock code: 0178) is actively expanding its health & fitness product portfolio, and has obtained the sole distributorship of the renowned Korean health and beauty brand "BB Lab" for the markets of Hong Kong and Macau SARs. BB Lab's collagen powder products are sold across Sa Sa's retail stores

  • Crypto Exchange Bybit Signs New Esports Deals With Scandinavian Powerhouses Astralis and Alliance

    Nordic outfits Astralis and Alliance new additions to Bybit's expanding esports familyBybit announced three landmark esports deals in a weekTop gaming athletes to compete in crypto trading event of the year WSOT 2021 COPENHAGEN and GOTHENBURG - Media OutReach - 23 August 2021 - Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit signs on two additional professional gaming organizations today on an esports sponsorship spree. Joining Bybit's esports universe today are Astralis, global frontrunners and Denmark's nationa

  • PM Lee offers RSAF help in US evacuation from Afghanistan

    PM Lee has offered the use of a Republic of Singapore Air Force aircraft to assist the ongoing airlift of refugees.

  • With Stakes Raised, Jenelyn Olsim Recharged Ahead Of Battle Vs Bi Nguyen

    Pressure is already at an all-time high for Jenelyn Olsim as she embarks on a new chapter in her still young ONE Championship career as she goes on a deep dive in a new weight class. Moving from the women’s strawweight division to the loaded women’s atomweight class, the Team Lakay fighter’s mettle will truly … Continue reading "With Stakes Raised, Jenelyn Olsim Recharged Ahead Of Battle Vs Bi Nguyen"

  • Hong Kong man accused of raping teen daughter jailed for 6½ years for perverting course of justice in trial lead-up and during hearing

    A Hong Kong man accused of raping his teenage daughter has been jailed for 6½ years for perverting the course of justice in the lead-up to his trial and during the hearing. His wife was jailed for three years and nine months for helping him take their daughter away to mainland China just days before he was due to stand trial in October 2018, while his mother and brother were each jailed for four years and nine months for conspiring with him to unlawfully interfere with the girl’s evidence when s

  • Climate Change: China’s Sinopec builds world’s biggest solar hydrogen plants in bid to achieve carbon neutrality a decade before national target

    China Petrochemical Corporation, or Sinopec Group, which is vying to lead the development of China’s nascent hydrogen industry, is building what it believes to be two of the world’s largest green hydrogen projects in the country’s north. Sinopec has invested in the plants in Ordos, in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, and in Tahe, in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, while its Hong Kong-listed unit, Sinopec Engineering, is in charge of design and construction. Both facilities will be pow

  • China reports zero local symptomatic Covid-19 cases for first time in weeks

    China reported zero local symptomatic Covid-19 infections on Monday for the first time after a month of mass testing, local lockdowns and travel restrictions to curb a weeks-long outbreak. Nanjing, where the latest wave was first recorded, no longer required people leaving the city by rail, road or water to show their Covid-19 test results, starting on Monday. Another coronavirus hotspot, Yangzhou, also in eastern China, allowed residents in isolated communities to leave their homes if needed, l

  • Iraq seeks role as mediator with regional summit

    After decades of conflict, Iraq will pitch itself as a regional mediator as it hosts a leaders' summit this week -- despite foreign influence on its territory and a grinding financial crisis.

  • 10 Practical Newborn Baby Gifts to Buy in Singapore 2021

    Not sure what to buy for your pregnant colleague, relative or friend? We’ve got you covered. Try these 10 practical baby gifts designed to give busy new parents a hand. Forget about those cutesy baby items that only look good but don’t serve much purpose […] The post 10 Practical Newborn Baby Gifts to Buy in Singapore 2021 appeared first on SingSaver Blog - We Compare, You Save.

  • Hong Kong thief uses pole, hook to snare purse from 10th-storey flat after climbing up scaffolding

    A citywide manhunt is on for a Hong Kong thief who was captured on video over the weekend using a home-made apparatus to reach through the window of a tenth-floor Sham Shui Po flat and snatch a handbag containing HK$1,200 (US$154) and bank cards. In the viral video, a masked man wearing gloves and a black cap can be seen standing on a scaffolding outside the flat’s living room window and wielding a bamboo pole fixed with a metal hook to carefully lift the purse from a sofa. The 45-second act, wh

  • IMH health attendant who slapped long-term patient jailed 3 weeks

    An Institute of Mental Health (IMH) health attendant who slapped an agitated patient’s head twice was jailed three weeks on Monday (23 August).

  • Court in China says cryptocurrency ‘not protected by law’ in ruling that could set a precedent for bitcoin lawsuits

    Northern Shandong province’s high court said in public comments that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law” after reviewing a case involving virtual tokens, in a ruling that could set a precedent for other courts in China now that investment and trading in digital assets such as bitcoin is outlawed. In the case, the plaintiff invested 70,000 yuan (US$10,756) to buy tokens endorsed by three friends in 2017, but the accounts were closed after the People’s Bank of China, the central bank, reitera

  • US VP Harris vows 'enduring engagement' in Asia

    Vice President Kamala Harris vowed "enduring engagement" in Asia on Monday, offering reassurances of Washington's commitment to the region following the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover.The hardline Islamists' swift return to power a week ago, and desperate scenes of thousands trying to flee, have cast a shadow over the United States' status as a global superpower.

  • BYD suspends US$414 million IPO plan of semiconductor unit amid investigation into law firm advising on the deal

    BYD, the Warren Buffett-backed Chinese battery and carmaker, has put on hold the proposed spin off of its semiconductor unit, after the mainland regulator launched an investigation into the law firm advising on the deal. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange said in an announcement on Saturday that Beijing Tian Yuan Law Firm was being investigated by the China Securities and Regulatory Commission, without giving further details. The applications of 14 other firms seeking to list on the exchange’s ChiNext

  • Hong Kong must make up for lost time on economic development, Beijing official tells lawmakers at unprecedented meeting

    A senior Beijing official in charge of Hong Kong affairs called on lawmakers to focus on economic development in an unprecedented meeting on Monday, saying the city had already wasted a lot of time during the 2019 anti-government protests. The first central government official to brief the city’s legislature, Huang Liuquan, deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, cited a Cantonese phrase when warning that lost opportunities seldom returned. “After leaving Suzho