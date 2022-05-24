Batches of Jif peanut butter recalled by SFA in Singapore over salmonella fears

(PHOTOS: SFA, Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Several batches of Jif peanut butter have been recalled in Singapore following similar measures globally due to potential salmonella contamination arising from consumption of the product.

The importer, DKSH South East Asia, has been directed by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to recall the affected batches of a 16-ounce Jif Omega 3 DHA & EPA Creamy Peanut Butter product.

The batches of the US product come with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425, said SFA in a statement on Tuesday (24 May), adding that consumers who have purchased the product from these batches should avoid consuming it.

Those who have concerns about their health arising from their consumption of the product should seek medical advice, SFA said. They may contact their point of purchase for enquiries, according to SFA.

Its statement comes as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on 20 May announced that the maker of Jif products, JM Smucker Co, will be recalling Jif Peanut Butter products connected to a Salmonella Senftenburg outbreak that had sickened 14 people in various US states.

Countries that have followed suit in similar recall measures include Canada and Hong Kong.

FDA listed 49 products in Friday’s announcement, including the company’s Jif-branded honey.

The outbreak has been linked to a facility in Lexington, Kentucky, where Jif peanut butter products are produced, FDA said. The strain had matched a sample that FDA took at the factory in 2010, it added.

Salmonella is a pathogenic bacterium and can cause those infected to have fever, abdominal cramps, and diarrhoea. It can cause severe and potentially fatal infections in young children, older people, or those with weakened immune systems.

