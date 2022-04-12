Jipson Quah suspended 18 months for allegedly charging up to $1,500 for fake COVID jabs

Jipson Quah. (PHOTO: Facebook/Jipson Quah)

SINGAPORE — Dr Jipson Quah, the doctor who is facing a criminal charge for falsely stating that individuals had been administered COVID-19 vaccines, had allegedly charged up to $1,500 to administer fake jabs to his patients.

The 33-year-old had also allowed at least 430 patients to take antigen rapid tests (ARTs) remotely in December last year, when such procedure was against Singapore's prevalent rules then.

For these, Quah was suspended for 18 months on 23 March by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC), which released the grounds of decision for the case online on Monday (11 April).

Uploading false vaccination statuses to MOH database

Quah, whose Wan Medical Clinic is under investigation for allegedly partnering anti-vaccine group "Healing The Divide" to offer remote ART pre-event testing for the group members, is accused of injecting patients with saline solution instead of a COVID-19 vaccine and uploading false vaccination statuses to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) National Immunisation Registry.

SMC's interim orders committee said in the grounds of decision that he was allegedly paid between $1,000 and $1,500 by three unvaccinated patients to pass off injected saline solution as COVID-19 vaccine. Most clinics charge between $50 and $100 per vaccine dose.

These three patients were among some 15 patients whom Quah had injected saline solution to and then uploaded their false vaccination status into the government database.

The committee added that Quah also organised remote pre-event testing for unvaccinated people, even though this was not allowed at the time. Such people could pay him a monthly subscription fee of $125 for daily testing, or pay $12 per test on an ad-hoc basis.

A Wan Medical Clinic staff member allowed people to send pre-recorded videos of themselves taking a COVID-19 test, in which they would state their names and the date and time. Their test results would then be uploaded to another MOH database.

Quah was also accused of instructing his clinic staff to upload a positive COVID-19 test result for an unvaccinated female patient - despite the patient testing negative when he administered the test - and issued an exemption letter saying she had recovered from COVID-19. She would thus have been exempt from vaccination-differentiated measures.

Suspension necessary to protect public: SMC

The SMC committee said that the allegations against Quah were "very serious and grave", and imposing the 18-month suspension - the maximum period of suspension allowed under the Medical Registration Act - was necessary for the protection of the public and is in the public interest.

It added that Quah's actions put the general public at risk, given that his conduct involved a large number of patients, who might have interacted with vulnerable members of the public. Such actions could also have undermined confidence in the medical profession as well as Singapore's COVID-19 testing capabilities.

In his defence, Quah said he was working long hours seven days a week, which contributed to chronic fatigue that could have clouded his judgment.

He asked to be allowed to work under supervision or as a locum doctor, and pledged to refrain from any medical procedures related to COVID-19. This would enable him to support his family and pay his bills, which include around $600,000 in loans for the four clinics under his charge, as well as an outstanding home mortgage of about $2 million.

However, his request was denied by the committee, which said it had no confidence that Quah would abide by any conditions set, given that he had consciously disregarded the rules before and that his conduct was not an isolated incident.

Quah was arrested on 21 January along with his clinic assistant, Thomas Chua, 40, and Iris Koh, 46, founder of Healing the Divide. The trio allegedly conspired to cheat and submit falsified vaccination records to MOH.

Quah was charged in court before being granted bail of $20,000 on 31 January.

