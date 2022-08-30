Joseph Schooling caught for cannabis consumption together with swimmer Amanda Lim

Chia Han Keong
Editor
·2-min read
Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling.
Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling. (PHOTO: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Singapore's only Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling and fellow national swimmer Amanda Lim have been investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for possible offences related to the consumption of cannabis.

Sport Singapore (SportSG) said in a media statement on Tuesday (30 August) that at the conclusion of these investigations, Schooling has been referred to the Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces to assess and take the appropriate measures, given that he is currently undergoing National Service.

Lim has been issued a stern warning by CNB under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

SportSG said it intends to thoroughly review the circumstances behind these cases, and determine the appropriate steps to be taken thereafter. The Singapore Swimming Association and Singapore National Olympic Council will also be reviewing the appropriate actions on their part.

"Lim and Schooling are presently national carded athletes, and receive support from SportSG in that capacity. All TeamSG athletes are expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct as representatives of Singapore on the sporting world stage, at all times. Unlawful or unsportsmanlike conduct will not be condoned," it added.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, Schooling said, "I am sorry that my actions have caused hurt to everyone around me, especially to my family and the young fans who look up to me. I gave in to a moment of weakness after going through a very tough period of my life.

"I demonstrated bad judgment and I am sorry. I made a mistake and I’m responsible for what I’ve done. I will make amends and right what is wrong. I won’t let you down again."

Schooling won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in the men's 100m butterfly race, memorably defeating his idol Michael Phelps in the final. It is Singapore's first and only gold medal at the Summer Games.

However, he did not have a successful outing at the next Olympics in Tokyo last year, as he could not make it out of the heats of his pet event.

