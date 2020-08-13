Joss Stone accused of being 'tone deaf' as she gives happiness tips from the Bahamas

Joss Stone is currently on holiday in the Bahamas. (PA)

Joss Stone has received a bit of a tongue-lashing on Twitter after dishing out advice on being happy from a plush pad in the Bahamas.

The soul singer shared her tips for happiness during a chat on Good Morning Britain (GMB).

But annoyed viewers said it was totally “tone deaf”.

During the interview, Stone suggested that “choice” was the secret to being happy and satisfied.

“I’ve noticed that we have a lot of opportunity to be happy and we don’t always take it,” said the singer, who grew up in Devon.

“Every person I’ve spoken to, so far, (on her podcast) has flagged that we have choice,” she said.

“And I don’t think everybody truly feels that way. I think some people genuinely feel that they don’t have it. And that is a total myth.”

The star, 33, added that people tend to have choices unless they are “enslaved” or “in prison”.

She also told how she had used the furlough scheme for her staff after her shows were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stone’s comments did not go down that well with people watching, who suggested it was probably fairly easy to feel contented in a luxurious house in the Caribbean.

“Switched her off... too early for this smug has-been telling me how to be happy... from her mansion in the Bahamas,” said one person on Twitter.

Another tweeted: “Just a few more interviews with unbelievably wealthy individuals telling the masses they have 'choices' and should drink some 'cups of happy' and we'll have a full blown people's revolution within the month - good job GMB.”

“So glad I'm not the only who found it completely tone deaf that millionaire Joss Stone was telling us all to be grateful, happy and feel ‘blessed’ streaming from her home in the Bahamas,” said another.

“As she sits in her house in the Bahamas. Cheers for the advice Joss,” posted one fed up viewer.

Another pointed out: “I’m sure a single mother with 2 young kids, struggling to pay the bills and put food on the table will take this advice on board - so out of touch with reality these people.”

“Yes, some people have ‘choices’ ...whether to eat or heat their homes...feed their children and/or starve themselves...” posted another person.

Stone found fame at 16 with her album The Soul Sessions, which was a Top 10 hit in several countries.

Her hits include You Had Me and Don't Cha Wanna Ride.