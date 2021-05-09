Jurong accident leaves 17, including 5 police officers, injured

Screengrabs taken from a video of the accident scene that was circulated over social media.

SINGAPORE — A collision between a lorry and a police van in Jurong on Friday (7 May) night left 17 people, including five police officers, injured.

According to local media reports, the accident took place at the junction of Jalan Buroh and Jurong Port Road. Police said they were alerted to the incident at around 9pm.

Eleven passengers from the lorry along with the lorry driver and five police officers were taken to National University Hospital. All 17 men, aged between 20 to 44, sustained minor injuries.

In a video of the accident site posted on social media, a grey Toyota lorry can be seen next to a police van in the middle of the junction faced in opposite directions. The sliding door on the left side of the police van also appears to be damaged.

Emergency services personnel were also seen providing medical attention to some men at the scene, while at least two ambulances and a fire engine were also present.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

SPH CEO Ng Yat Chung 'takes umbrage' at reporter's 'editorial integrity' question

CAAS debunks video showing flight from South Asia to Changi Airport on 5 May

The Banana Leaf Apolo fined $10,000 for breaches of COVID-19 rules

Jailed: Woman who repeatedly injected son with insulin to give him 'peaceful death'