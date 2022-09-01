Manchester City players celebrate scoring against Nottingham Forest in their English Premier League clash. (PHOTO: Lynne Cameron - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Which team do Manchester City fans fear most this English Premier League (EPL) season: Liverpool, Arsenal or Tottenham?

When the "Footballing Weekly" co-hosts Neil Humphreys and Chia Han Keong posed the question to Man City fan Haizam Shah of Napshot Studio, he was stumped for a moment.

After all, Man City have been rolling over all their league rivals in the past few seasons, it is difficult to imagine their fans to be even bothered about their closest challengers, right?

All jokes aside, Haizam believes that Liverpool are their immediate concerns early in this season, having been runners-up to City in two of their last three title wins.

"But when the European season begins next month, when top teams have to handle additional matches in Europe, that's when we'll see the best-equipped teams stand out in the EPL," he said.

"Can Arsenal or Tottenham handle the additional European matches and still maintain their good early-season form? We'll see, but I'm putting them just behind Liverpool in terms of title threats to City."

