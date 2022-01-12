KFC management charged over alleged COVID-19 breaches at Far East Plaza outlet

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet at Far East Plaza. (PHOTO: Google Street View)

SINGAPORE — The management of fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) was charged on Wednesday (12 January) with two COVID-19 safe management measure breaches at its Far East Plaza outlet.

Kentucky Fried Chicken Management was handed two counts of the contravening the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations on 10 July last year.

These are for allegedly failing to ensure that four customers remained in cohorts of no more than two individuals, and for failing to assess if any of these four customers were symptomatic cases. Specifically, the management is said to have failed to establish and apply appropriate procedures and controls to determine if any of the four was a symptomatic case.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between 9.45pm and 10.37pm at the KFC outlet on the first floor of Far East Plaza.

Attending the firm’s charging was its operations director, Jonathan Liew Tiong Soo, who applied for an adjournment to seek legal advice. The case will return to court on 21 January for a further mention.

For a breach of the regulation, an offender may be jailed up to six months and/or fined up to $10,000 upon conviction.

