Kinderland preschool abuse: management took over a week to view video after principal

SINGAPORE — The management of Kinderland Preschool took more than a week to review a video that contained evidence of an educator allegedly mistreating a child at its Woodlands Mart branch, even though the principal had already watched it earlier.

This detail came to light in a press release by Kinderland on Wednesday (6 September) following a meeting with concerned parents, according to CNA.

The video led to the arrest and charges against the teacher, 33-year-old Singaporean Lin Min, who is accused of ill-treating the child. The operator of Kinderland Preschool@Woodlands Mart also faces a $5,000 fine from the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) for serious child mismanagement incidents.

Kinderland held its fourth dialogue session with parents at Kinderland Preschool@Woodlands Mart on Wednesday, where they provided a timeline of events.

The timeline sheds light on the events that transpired during the teacher's arrest and dismissal.

Kinderland's timeline of events

On 11 August, ECDA conducted classroom observations at Kinderland@Woodlands Mart, more than a week after the teacher who recorded the videos had resigned.

It was not until 17 August that the school's then-principal, Mahirah Yasid, was invited by ECDA to view the video footage. On the same day, she informed Kinderland's headquarters about the disturbing content.

A disciplinary inquiry into the conduct of Lin was launched. On 22 August, she received a warning letter during the first phase of the inquiry and was placed under close supervision.

Six days later, on 28 August, the footage emerged online, prompting Kinderland's management to finally view it for the first time. On that same day, the second phase of the disciplinary inquiry was concluded, and Lin was terminated from her position. She was also arrested.

Kinderland took further action on 30 August by relieving Mahirah of her duties as principal and redeploying her. Lin was charged on the same day.

New principal, device policy, and ongoing efforts for child safety

CNA reported that parents at the meeting were introduced to the new principal, Surinder Kaur, who has 20 years of experience in the early childhood sector, with 10 of those years spent at Kinderland.

She assured parents of her commitment to their children's well-being and pledged to increase the frequency of principal walkabouts to interact with teachers and children.

Regarding the use of personal devices at the preschool, Kinderland reiterated its policy but allowed for exceptions in cases of whistleblowing or emergencies.

The school encourages staff to use any available devices to report inappropriate behaviour swiftly. However, staff must utilise company-issued mobile devices for communicating with parents and sharing updates on their child's progress.

In response to ongoing concerns, Kinderland promised to keep parents informed about further efforts to provide a safe environment for the children.

This comes on the heels of more cases emerging since the original Woodlands video surfaced. ECDA has reported that another Woodlands teacher was found to have restrained a three-year-old boy on two occasions.

In a separate incident, a teacher at another Kinderland branch, Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang, was arrested on 29 August after a video depicting her forcefully handling a child surfaced on social media.

