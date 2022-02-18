Knife-wielding man shot by police after confrontation in Clementi

A video posted on Instagram shows a knife-wielding man (in white shirt) confronting police officers at Clementi Police Division. He was later shot in the arm after he charged at an officer. (PHOTO: Screenshot/Instagram)

SINGAPORE — Police arrested a 49-year-old man on Thursday evening (17 February) for suspected involvement in a case of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

During the arrest, a police officer fired a gunshot at the armed man, as there was imminent threat to the officer. The man suffered a gunshot wound on his left arm, and was conveyed conscious to the hospital upon being detained.

Police said in a media release that they were alerted to a situation where a 41-year-old man was purportedly assaulted by a 49-year-old man with a knife along Block 420A Clementi Avenue 1 at about 8.40pm on Thursday.

The 41-year-old man suffered injuries on his right arm and wrist, and was conveyed conscious to the hospital. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and assailant were not known to each other.

The 49-year-old man then boarded a taxi to Clementi Police Division and was seen holding a knife and standing outside the police station. On-duty police officers approached the man, and he was observed to be shouting incoherently.

Despite the officers’ repeated instructions to drop the knife, the man refused to comply with the verbal warning and charged towards one of the officers, while armed with a knife. As there was imminent threat to the officer, the officer fired one shot at the man with his service revolver.

The man was then detained by the officers.

Marc E, commander of Clementi Police Division expressed his appreciation to the officers. He said, "The officer assessed that his life was in imminent danger from the knife-wielding man and therefore opened fire.

"The officers ensured that the threatening situation was brought under control quickly with no danger to the public. This incident showed that officers have to react to the evolving situation quickly to prevent further harm to the public, while using the appropriate level of force.”

The 49-year-old man will be charged on Friday for the offences.

The offence of criminal intimidation carries an imprisonment term of up to two years and/or a fine. The offence of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon carries an imprisonment term which may extend to seven years and/or a fine.

