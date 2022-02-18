Knife-wielding man shot by police after confrontation in Clementi

Staff Writer, Singapore
·Editorial Team
·2-min read
A video posted on Instagram shows a knife-wielding man (in white shirt) confronting police officers at Clementi Police Division. He was later shot in the arm after he charged at an officer.
A video posted on Instagram shows a knife-wielding man (in white shirt) confronting police officers at Clementi Police Division. He was later shot in the arm after he charged at an officer. (PHOTO: Screenshot/Instagram)

SINGAPORE — Police arrested a 49-year-old man on Thursday evening (17 February) for suspected involvement in a case of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

During the arrest, a police officer fired a gunshot at the armed man, as there was imminent threat to the officer. The man suffered a gunshot wound on his left arm, and was conveyed conscious to the hospital upon being detained.

Police said in a media release that they were alerted to a situation where a 41-year-old man was purportedly assaulted by a 49-year-old man with a knife along Block 420A Clementi Avenue 1 at about 8.40pm on Thursday.

The 41-year-old man suffered injuries on his right arm and wrist, and was conveyed conscious to the hospital. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and assailant were not known to each other.

The 49-year-old man then boarded a taxi to Clementi Police Division and was seen holding a knife and standing outside the police station. On-duty police officers approached the man, and he was observed to be shouting incoherently.

Despite the officers’ repeated instructions to drop the knife, the man refused to comply with the verbal warning and charged towards one of the officers, while armed with a knife. As there was imminent threat to the officer, the officer fired one shot at the man with his service revolver.

The man was then detained by the officers.

Marc E, commander of Clementi Police Division expressed his appreciation to the officers. He said, "The officer assessed that his life was in imminent danger from the knife-wielding man and therefore opened fire.

"The officers ensured that the threatening situation was brought under control quickly with no danger to the public. This incident showed that officers have to react to the evolving situation quickly to prevent further harm to the public, while using the appropriate level of force.”

The 49-year-old man will be charged on Friday for the offences.

The offence of criminal intimidation carries an imprisonment term of up to two years and/or a fine. The offence of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon carries an imprisonment term which may extend to seven years and/or a fine.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

    Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with subpoenas issued in December by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump and his two children must sit for depositions within 21 days, Engoron said following a two-hour hearing with lawyers for the Trumps and James’ office.

  • How much the U.S. pays Olympic medalists

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer discusses how U.S. Olympic medalists receive less pay than athletes in other countries and how COVID-19 restrictions are affecting media coverage at this year's Games.

  • ‘Uncharted’: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg Talk the Long Process of Bringing the Game to the Big Screen (Video)

    Wahlberg was supposed to play Holland's character Nathan Drake at one point

  • Driver sped at 201kmh on ECP, claimed wife was 'trying to do something funny'

    A man who drove his car at 201kmh while along East Coast Parkway (ECP) claimed that he was rushing his drunk wife home.

  • Woman held chopper to scare boyfriend, attacked police officers while in remand

    A woman who argued with her boyfriend took a chopper from her flat in order to scare him with it.

  • 18,545 new COVID cases in Singapore; 3rd straight day crossing 10,000-mark

    Of the new infections, 18,319, or some 99 per cent, are local – 15,162 were detected via antigen rapid tests (ART) and 3,157 via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

  • Transiting into a fully remote role? Here's what you might need to start

    Whether you're taking your first step into exploring a digital nomad lifestyle, an employee dealing with hybrid work situations, or an owner handling your businesses from any where – here's a checklist to settle the technology and productivity side of things while on-the-go.

  • What is 'skischam,' a term emerging in Austria for feeling shame about ski holidays?

    You've probably already heard about 'flygskam,' a term that originated in Sweden to refer to the shame of flying, given the environmental impact of air travel. Now this winter, there's a new form of embarrassment among tourists, generating a lot of guilt in particular among Austrian skiers it seems: 'skischam.' We explain the concept.

  • Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

    Holding the few possessions they are able to carry, families stream down the slopes of the hillside neighborhood of Alto da Serra, many in tears, fleeing the devastation left by deadly landslides in the Brazilian city of Petropolis.

  • Australia's largest coal-fired power plant to close

    Australia's largest coal-fired power plant will shut in 2025 -- several years sooner than planned -- operators announced Thursday, saying the facility is no longer viable given the low cost of renewables.

  • Poland, Hungary risk funding cuts after EU rule-of-law decision

    The EU's top court on Wednesday rejected a challenge by Poland and Hungary to a mechanism allowing Brussels to slash funding to member states that flout democratic standards.

  • India calls for more multi-lateral funding to prepare for future pandemics

    India on Thursday urged the world's biggest 20 economies (G20) to make joint efforts to ensure increased multi-lateral funding by global institutions including the International Monetary Fund to prepare for future pandemics. Low middle-income and middle income countries do not have enough resources and need global support to face these challenges, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told her G20 counterparts hosted at a virtual meeting by Indonesia. G20 members should work together to address the gaps in global pandemic preparedness, which were raising "serious concern", Sitharaman said.

  • US 'candy bomber' pilot dead at 101

    Gail Halvorsen, the former US pilot who thought up the idea of dropping tiny improvised parachutes loaded with sweets for children into Berlin during the Soviet blockade, has died at the age of 101.

  • Man jailed 5 years 9 months for molesting lover's 11-year-old sister

    A 26-year-old man was jailed 5 years and 9 months with five strokes of the cane after he molested the 11-year-old sister of a woman he impregnated.

  • Canada police set for 'imminent' action to clear trucker protests

    Canadian police were poised Thursday to move against a trucker-led protest that has choked the national capital's streets for three weeks and finally provoked the government into calling on rarely used emergency powers.

  • Angry and desperate, residents search for Brazil storm missing

    The deadly mudslide in Petropolis, Brazil on February 17, 2022 during the second day of rescue operations

  • Indian non-power coal users claim coal shortage; govt denies

    India's aluminium smelters, textile mills, sponge iron and fertiliser-makers say they face a coal shortage as power generators take the bulk of supplies. India's top miner Coal India Ltd, which accounts for more than 80% of India's production of the fuel, and the federal coal ministry, deny there is a problem. In a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi dated Feb. 7, eight industry associations including the Aluminium Association of India and Fertilizer Association of India urged the government to ensure a "justified ratio of coal allocation between power sector and industries".

  • Syrian firefighters put out huge fire at Idlib fuel depot

    Members of the Syrian Civil Defence put out a huge fire that started after a fuel depot was hit by Syrian regime shelling in the rebel-held Idlib region, killing three civilians. The bombardment struck a building in farmland near the town of Dana used as a supply station for diesel fuel, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

  • Russian tanks at Belarus-Ukraine border stir up anger ... at US

    Ukrainian pensioner Lidiya Silina would take her trash out on the Belarusian side of the border opposite the twisty stream. That was until trouble started and the Russian tanks came.

  • Singapore's 20,000 new COVID cases were expected, Omicron wave may peak in few weeks

    The almost 20,000 new COVID-19 cases announced on 15 February were within expectations, said the multi-ministry taskforce co-chairs.