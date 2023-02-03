Storefront of Kopitiam Corner in Bedok South (Photo: Kopitiam/Facebook)

SINGAPORE — Kopitiam stored-value cards, which entitles users to a 10 per cent discount at the operator's food courts and eateries, will be discontinued after 30 June.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (2 February), the Kopitiam group announced that customers will either receive a full cash refund or get their remaining stored value transferred to the FairPrice app in Linkpoints from 1 March.

The transfer can be done at kiosks set up at selected Kopitiam outlets, with employees on standby to assist.

FairPrice Group, which runs the Kopitiam chain of food eateries, encourages the public to download the FairPrice app as soon as possible.

The benefits they can get from the app include redeeming Linkpoints for Kopitiam purchases, in addition to the existing 10 per cent discount for F&B purchases.

Seniors under the ComCare scheme, who may face difficulty using the app or do not have debit or credit cards, may get the 10 per cent discount by showing their Pioneer Generation or Merdeka Generation identifier cards.

