13-year-old Broadway star Laurel Griggs dies of asthma attack

Laurel Griggs, a 13-year-old actress known for numerous Broadway roles, died unexpectedly last Tuesday. Griggs’s grandfather, David Rivlin, confirmed the cause of death on his Facebook page writing, “My beautiful and talented granddaughter, Laurel Griggs, has passed away suddenly from a massive asthma attack.” It was reported by Page Six that Griggs died at her family’s home in New York City, and that she took medication for the condition.

Rivlin also added that Griggs attended the Clinton School, which closed for a half-day on Friday to honor his granddaughter’s life.

Griggs made her Broadway debut at the age of 6 in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof opposite Scarlett Johansson, but was best known for her role as Ivanka in the musical Once. Griggs also frequently featured on Saturday Night Live.

Griggs’s Once co-star Lucas Papaelias posted about her death on Instagram writing, “We are all heartbroken and devastated.”

Young actress Eliza Holland Madore, who also played Ivanka in Once, posted about the loss as well writing, “Laurel —you were always smiling and always made other people laugh. I’m so incredibly grateful that I got to know you. You will never be forgotten, and we will never stop loving you.”

A funeral for Griggs was held on Nov. 8 in New York City.

