Lawrence Wong appointed to new post of PAP deputy secretary-general

SINGAPORE — Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong has been appointed to the new post of deputy secretary-general of the People's Action Party (PAP), following a meeting of Singapore's ruling party's central executive committee (CEC) on Saturday (26 November).

In a statement on the party's website, PAP said the new appointment is in line with plans for the party leadership transition.

"The deputy secretary-general will exercise the roles and responsibilities of the secretary-general, in the absence of the secretary-general," it said in the statement.

DPM Heng Swee Keat, who was previously the assistant secretary-general, has been appointed the party chairman, after previous chairman Gan Kim Yong did not stand for re-election to the committee during PAP's biennial party conference earlier this month.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee has been appointed assistant secretary-general, alongside Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

PAP said in its statement that its CEC has co-opted four new members: Alex Yeo, Ng Chee Meng, Cheryl Chan (East Coast GRC MP) and Tan See Leng (Minister of Manpower).

Its 37th CEC was elected during the party conference at Resorts World Sentosa on 6 November. The office holders are:

Chairman: Heng Swee Keat

Vice-chairman: Masagos Zulkifli

Secretary-general: Lee Hsien Loong

Deputy secretary-general: Lawrence Wong

Assistant secretary-generals: Desmond Lee, Chan Chun Sing

Treasurer: K Shanmugam

Assistant treasurer: Ong Ye Kung

Organising secretaries: Grace Fu, Edwin Tong

Members: Alex Yeo, Cheryl Chan, Indranee Rajah, Josephine Teo, Ng Chee Meng, Tan Chuan-Jin, Tan See Leng, Vivian Balakrishnan.

The CEC also made the following appointments:

Headquarters executive committee chairman: Lawrence Wong

Headquarters executive committee vice-chairman: Chan Chun Sing

Assistant organising secretaries: Alex Yam, Desmond Tan, Tan Kiat How

Chair, PAP Seniors Group: Tan See Leng

Chair, PAP Malay Affairs Bureau: Masagos Zulkifli

Chair, PAP Women’s Wing: Sim Ann

Chair, Young PAP: Janil Puthucheary

Advisor, PAP Policy Forum: Josephine Teo

