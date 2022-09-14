Lawyer Jeffrey Ong disbarred over $33 million missing client’s money

Staff Writer
·Editorial team
·1-min read
Ex-lawyer Jeffrey Ong Su Aun faces 76 charges including for criminal breach of trust as an attorney, cheating, and forgery.
Ex-lawyer Jeffrey Ong Su Aun faces 76 charges including for criminal breach of trust as an attorney, cheating, and forgery. (PHOTO: JCL Advisors)

SINGAPORE — A lawyer who absconded after $33 million from a client’s money held in an escrow account went missing was struck off the rolls on Wednesday (14 September).

Jeffrey Ong Su Ann, who was a former managing partner of law firm JLC Advisors, agreed via a video link from Changi Prison to being disbarred during a short hearing before the Court of Three Judges, according to several media reports.

Ong, 45, had admitted to seven disciplinary charges at a disciplinary tribunal initiated by the Law Society of Singapore.

He is still facing a criminal case with a total of 76 charges, including for criminal breach of trust as an attorney, cheating, and forgery. Of these, 57 are for non-bailable offences.

Ong had disappeared and fled to Malaysia in 2019, according to court documents.

After he became uncontactable, a police report was made about his alleged criminal breach of trust. A warrant of arrest was later issued for him, leading to his arrest by the Malaysian police. Among his possessions found on him then was a stolen Malaysian passport belonging to a Malaysian Chinese man, whose face and age were similar to Ong’s.

Ong was later repatriated to Singapore and charged. He has been in remand for more than three years.

