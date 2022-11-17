Junglers, prepare yourselves! Here are the Jungle Changes in League of Legends Preseason 2023

Being a jungler is one of the hardest roles in LoL. Preseason 2023 made tons of changes to address that. (Photo: Riot Games)
The League of Legends (LoL) Preseason 2023 is here! We expected many changes, with the return of the Chemtech Drake and the arrival of jungle pets, but notes from Patch 12.22 released on Wednesday (16 November), reveal even more updates coming to the Summoner's Rift next year.

Huge changes in the jungle have arrived. It was meant to alleviate some of the pain points junglers have in the game, especially since theirs is the hardest and potentially the most impactful role on the Summoner’s Rift.

Along with learning how to take care of, utilise, and evolve pets, Junglers should also expect changes in camp mechanics and monster balance.

Camp Mechanics

Riot is giving junglers a helping hand. (Photo: Riot Games)
Marked for Death: When a large monster dies, all small monsters in their camp will be marked for death. After 10 consecutive seconds of not being in combat with a champion, monsters that have been marked for death will die.

A common trick in the jungle is denying enemy camps by leaving behind the smaller monsters (usually raptors). This would give the enemy the most gold and XP, all while preventing the camp’s respawn timer from starting. Marked for Death will prevent players from doing this because smaller monsters will die within ten seconds of not being in combat with a champion.

Own-Side Clearing Strength: Junglers now deal 20% more damage from non-true damage sources to monsters on their own side of the jungle. This increased damage will not apply when invading and dealing damage to the enemy’s camps.

We’re not sure if this is a good change cause a common tactic to set back an enemy jungler champion (especially Bel’veth and Graves) is to invade their camps. This will encourage junglers to clear their jungle camps easier. This will also ensure they have the upper hand when defending their camps.

Parting Gifts: All large monsters will now heal [27+3/level (increased by up to 2.25x based on missing health) health and restore 15+2/level (increased by up to 2.25x based on missing mana) mana upon takedown if you have a jungle companion. This heal/mana restoration will take the form of a projectile that will be fired towards the champion that last-hit the monster after a 0.3-second delay.

This is a bit of good news for junglers since heals, and mana regeneration will be available through jungle monsters. However, it’s a bit of a nightmare when you have to deal with champions like Bel’veth, who remains a threat if you let her snowball or other tankier or high-damage champions.

Some balance changes on the Blue Sentinel, Gromp, Krugs, Murk Wolves, Raptors, Red Brambleack, and Rift scuttler were also implemented, with some effects removed, tweaked, or added. You can find all the details in the complete patch notes for 12.22.

Newbie-friendly indicators and changes in the Jungle

Jungle Pathing Recommendations to help jungler newbies will also be available during the first jungle clear. (Photo: Riot Games)
The learning curve for LoL is pretty high, and the jungler role is the most challenging role to learn on the Summoner’s Rift.

This may have prevented new players from exploring the role altogether, so the devs are adding some visual indicators “in an effort to make the jungle more welcoming to players unfamiliar with the role.”

Leashing indicators will help new junglers know how far you can pull your camps, so they don’t keep resetting. Soft resets will now be in place, so monsters don’t always regenerate to full health quickly after losing patience. Monsters will also be more “considerate” and won’t reset if they aren’t attacked for 1.5 seconds.

[NEW] Soft Resets

After losing all patience, instead of fully resetting, the monster will ‘soft reset’ for 6 seconds. While soft resetting, the monster will path towards its camp center, regenerate 6% of its max health per second, and will ignore attackers outside of its leash range. Attacking a monster while the attacker is within its leash range will end the soft reset and restore some patience. After these 6 seconds have passed without the monster being attacked, the monster will ‘hard reset’ and ignore all attackers, rapidly heal, and return to its original position.

[NEW] Soft vs Hard Reset Speed 

Monsters will move more slowly while soft resetting, and faster once they hard reset

[NEW] Patience is Key

 Monsters will not lose patience for 1.5 seconds after being attacked by a champion within the leash radius

[NEW] Patience Regeneration

Camps will now begin to regenerate lost patience after 2 seconds of being back within their leash range

[NEW] Small Monster Patience

Small Monsters will match the patience of their respective large monster as long as it is alive and within 700 range

Blue Sentinel:1000 > 650

Gromp: 700 >450

Krugs: 900 >650

Murk Wolves: 800 >650

Raptors: 800 >650

Red Brambleback: 1000 > 650

Rift Herald: 1200 > 1100

Recommended Pathing

This would look like a mini-guide or tutorial, recommending which camps you can clear first as a jungler to optimise your jungle.

The recommendations came from data acquired from highly skilled junglers and will be updated each patch.

Of course, you’d need to adjust your first wave clear depending on team compositions, priorities, and the actual situation on the Summoner’s Rift.

Devs emphasised that the guide is “intended to help those less familiar with the role.”

Jungle Pets

Who wouldn&#39;t want this cute companion? We&#39;ve yet to see if we can pet them. (Photo: Riot Games)
A month ago, we were given a preview of the jungle companions arriving on the Summoner’s Rift for the Preseason, but they had different names back then. Instead of the Ixtali Ixamander, Ionian Cloudleaper, and Noxian Embercat, the jungle pets have been renamed Mosstomper, Gustwalker, and Scorchclaw, respectively.

You can find more details on these pets here.

Are you excited about the changes in the jungle?

As for the other changes in Preseason 2023, we’ll tackle them in the coming days, including how to best utilise the new and returning items and caring for your jungle companions.

