League of Legends Offseason: Ruler departs from LCK's Gen.G after seven years

Anna Bernardo
·Contributor
·4-min read
Ruler is Gen.G&#39;s first bot laner. (Photo: Riot Games)
Ruler is Gen.G's first bot laner. (Photo: Riot Games)

The League of Legends (LoL) Free Agency period is just around the corner, and both teams and players are busy making their next move ahead of the 2023 season.

One of the first to reveal their departure from a team is Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk, Gen.G’s first and original bot laner since the team was formed.

This was announced in a tweet by Gen.G on Thursday (10 November).

A five-minute video tribute was released by Gen.G as well. “I’ve given a lot of thought before I decided to leave my beloved old team, and it still doesn’t feel real that I’ll be leaving Gen.G,” Ruler said in the video.

The bot laner then went on to thank all his teammates in the past and in the present.

Before joining Gen.G, Ruler started his esports career with Stardust before moving to Samsung Galaxy a few months later. The team was then acquired by KSV Esports in 2017, which was renamed Gen.G in 2018.

“Looking back to when I first joined Gen.G, I was a player who wanted to do the best and desperately wanted to win,” said Ruler.

“That being so, I was so happy playing and winning at Gen.G.”

Gen.G's former bot laner also showed gratitude to his fans.

“Thanks to my fans, I was able to grow up. You were with me when I overcame the challenges and proved myself,” added Ruler.

While Gen.G often had strong performances in the past, Ruler and his team have been plagued mostly by runner-up titles in the LoL Championship Korea (LCK).

Ruler finally won a regional trophy for Gen.G last Summer after 7 years with the organisation (Photo: Riot Games)
Ruler finally won a regional trophy for Gen.G last Summer after 7 years with the organisation (Photo: Riot Games)

Ruler finally got his first LCK trophy last Summer, where he and the team pulled off a 3-0 upset sweep against T1 to claim Gen.G’s first regional title. The bot laner was also notably named Player of the Split.

"Being the Summer Champion will remain the most memorable moment of all time,” Ruler said of winning the 2022 LCK 2022 title.

The team then participated at Worlds Worlds 2022 as LCK’s first seed.

In Groups, Ruler and his team demolished Group D and secured first seed into the Knockouts. They then outlasted 2020 World Champions DAMWON KIA Gaming in the quarterfinals. The team were defeated by eventual World champions DRX in a 3-1 upset at the semifinals, ending their run in 3rd-4th place.

Until Worlds this year, Ruler consistently carried his team throughout team fights and even cleaned up after their mistakes, constantly finding ways for a comeback and extend their game.

“The support and love I’ve received at Gen.G will keep me going and push me forward,” said Ruler.

Gen.G CEO Arnold Hur tweeted that there was an option to extend Ruler’s contract, but “knew there’s no way we would stand in his way.”

Gen.G decided to retire Ruler’s jersey number (1) within the Gen.G LoL team, in honour of his legacy.

It hasn’t been confirmed which team Ruler will join for 2023, and he’s most likely still negotiating with different teams until then.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

For more esports news updates, visit https://yhoo.it/YahooEsportsSEA and check out Yahoo Esports Southeast Asia’s Facebook page and Twitter, as well as our Gaming channel on YouTube.

Latest stories

  • India's first green bonds to fund new climate finance projects

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The Indian government's first ever green bonds will focus on funding solar power projects, followed by wind and small hydro projects, as Asia's third largest economy attempts to tap the domestic debt market to finance clean projects. The proceeds from green bonds will not be used to fund hydropower plants larger than 25 MW, nuclear projects and any biomass-based power generation with biomass originating from protected areas, the government said in the green bond framework released on Wednesday. The plan to issue sovereign green bonds was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2022/2023 budget as a part of overall market borrowing with the intention to use the funds to build green infrastructure.

  • 'Death every day': Fear and fortitude in Uganda's Ebola epicentre

    As Ugandan farmer Bonaventura Senyonga prepares to bury his grandson, age-old traditions are forgotten and fear hangs in the air while a government medical team prepares the body for the funeral -- the latest victim of Ebola in the East African nation.

  • Biden hits world stage with midterms spring in his step

    US President Joe Biden returns to the world stage with a spring in his step after midterm elections he sees proving that, in the global contest between democracy and autocracy, good guys don't always come last.

  • How to play mid Tusk like Tundra Esports' TI11 winner Nine - Item build

    In part two of this guide, we will examine the item build Nine used and the order he purchased them to maximise his impact in every game.

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul's military says

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile Wednesday, Seoul's military said, the latest launch from Pyongyang following a record-breaking testing blitz earlier this month.

  • Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England

    India cricket fans were left devastated and angry Thursday after seeing their team and their dreams of a T20 World Cup final against fierce rivals Pakistan crushed by England.

  • Striking Kenya Airways pilots return to work

    Kenya Airways pilots returned to work on Wednesday, after a court ordered them to end their days-long strike which had led to hundreds of flight cancellations and stranded thousands of passengers.

  • Ukraine says dozens of villages recaptured amid Russian retreat

    Kyiv forces have recaptured over 40 towns and villages in southern Ukraine, President Zelensky said Thursday, as Moscow signaled its army had begun retreating from the strategic city of Kherson.

  • India's Iraqi oil imports fall to lowest in 20 months - trade sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's oil imports from Iraq plunged to a 20-month low in October as refiners continued to buy discounted Russian barrels and boosted purchases of West African crude, preliminary tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources showed. The world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer bought 907,500 barrels per day (bpd) of oil in October from its top supplier Iraq, a decline of 9.6% from a year earlier and the lowest since February 2021, the data showed. India's oil imports from No. 2 supplier Russia also slowed in October as Nayara Energy, part owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, reduced purchases ahead of maintenance at its refinery from this month, the data showed.

  • Britain, France look to reset frayed ties under Sunak

    After years of public rows and even a brief naval stand-off in the Channel, Britain and France are looking to reset their relations under new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

  • Strikes flare in Europe as cost of living spirals

    European workers squeezed by the soaring cost of living went on strike in Belgium and Greece on Wednesday, with stoppages threatening to paralyse parts of Britain, France and Spain in coming days.

  • 'Why would they?': Doubts in Russia's retreat from Kherson

    Few Ukrainians shopping for socks and extension cords on the main market of the biggest city near the Kherson front Thursday could believe the Russians really were pulling back.

  • Hackers demand $10 mn for stolen Australian health records

    Hackers on Thursday demanded US$10 million to stop leaking highly sensitive records stolen from a major Australian healthcare company, as they uploaded yet more intimate details about customers.

  • Footballing Weekly: Will compelling EPL storylines be lost after World Cup?

    Do we really want the 2022 Fifa World Cup Finals to happen now, just as the English Premier League is getting into its groove?

  • Fear and propaganda: Russian tactics in captured lands

    The first Ukrainian woman emerged from the evacuation bus shaking with sobs so violent she could barely speak.

  • Website for boycotting oligarchs gains traction in Hungary

    It may be just one of many fashionable hotels in the Hungarian capital, but for anti-corruption activist Attila Juhasz, the Alice Hotel symbolises the capture of the tourism industry by an elite that has enriched itself under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

  • Hong Kong charges four for reposting election boycott calls

    Four people in Hong Kong were charged on Wednesday for reposting social media content by democracy activists calling for a boycott of the city's "patriots only" election last December.

  • Taliban ban women from parks and funfairs in Afghan capital

    The Taliban have banned Afghan women from entering the capital's public parks and funfairs, just months after ordering access to be segregated by gender.

  • Tata Motors falls as core earnings fail to impress

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of Tata Motors fell as much as 5.5% on Thursday, a day after the automaker reported second-quarter core earnings that at least three analysts said missed their estimates due to higher expenses. Tata Motors posted a narrowed net loss for the July-September quarter and said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 53% year-over-year. However, brokerage Jefferies said the company's EBITDA came in 14% below its estimate, while Emkay Research and Motilal Oswal also said the number missed their estimates.

  • Abortion rights activists score major wins in US elections

    Abortion advocates claimed victory Wednesday after US voters sided with protecting access to the procedure in several ballot initiatives, in a rebuke of the Supreme Court's June decision to overturn constitutional abortion rights.