League of Legends Preseason 2023: These are the Jungle Pets to expect

Anna Bernardo
·Contributor
·3-min read
The Top Lane has been long neglected by pretty much all year. Changes in Preseason 2023 hopes to fix that. (Photo: Riot Games)
Preseason 2023 for League of Legends (LoL) has gone live for testing on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) on Wednesday (5 October), letting players get a glimpse of what's to come to the game next year.

Aside from the Chemtech Drake and the Jungle changes that were previewed just a couple of months back, it looks like LoL developer Riot Games is focusing on the top lane and confirming which pets would be available in-game.

Here’s what to expect:

Jungle Pets

Three jungle pets will be available in the Preseason.
A couple of months back, Riot was working on Jungle pets for Preseason 2023. More information has been dropped in the Preseason update this month, including the types of pets and the mechanics of owning one.

Players can purchase pets in the in-game shop as an egg.

As the player goes through the game and kills more monsters, these pets will be rewarded with "treats" that will allow them to level up and get stronger.

Once evolved, pets will grant their owners Avatar buffs which enhance them with varied powers. Currently, there will be three pets available in the game:

Noxian Embercat

This is the best companion for junglers that want to take the game by the horns. It will provide slows as well as bonus damage.

Ixtali Ixamander

Use this jungle companion if you're a jungler who wants to be a frontliner or tank for your team. It creates a shield that increases slow resistance and Tenacity dependent on your health.

Ionian Cloudleaper

This jungle pet is a must-have for junglers who need to rotate and travel across the map often. This pet buff will give you bonus movement speed.

Top Lane Changes

Are the Top lane changes enough? (Photo: Riot Games)
Riot’s devs have admitted that the Top Lane has received the least love since the Teleport changes last January.

These changes aim to shift some of that attention to the most ignored lane in the game. In fact, the top lane’s place in the meta has become a constant source of memes in the LoL community.

There were very few attempts to change this.

While Champion adjustments were made to encourage players to play top lane, and changes to items have diversified the meta for tanks and fighters, there has been little long-term success with either.

"Top lane satisfaction is a high priority to fix once Preseason comes out," said developer Matt "Phroxzon" Leung-Harrison in July, further noting that "all 'easy' solutions" would have "big side effects or optimisations that go against the design intent".

Now that Preseason is almost here, the dev team made changes that aim to help top laners scale and hit key item and level breakpoints faster, relative to players in mid and bot.

The Solo Lane will now get 95% more experience from minions than they did before (93%).

On the other hand, the bot lane will get a 22% bonus experience multiplier from minions, down from 24.73%.

Mid lane gold is also getting pulled back, with all minions in the mid lane worth 1 less gold before 14 minutes when last hit.

Whether these changes would be huge enough to help the top lane remain to be seen after testing on PBE.

