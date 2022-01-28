Six new teams have joined the League of Legends PCS for its 2022 Season. (Photo: Riot Games)

The League of Legends (LoL) Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Season 2022 is finally about to begin, with six new teams entering the league for this year's Spring Split.

Only four teams remain from those that competed in the 2021 PCS season, including Taiwan's Mega Bank Beyond Gaming and J Team as well as Singapore's Impunity Esports and Hong Kong's PSG Talon, the champions of the last year's Spring and Summer Splits.

The PCS' new teams include Taiwan's CBTC Flying Oyster (CFO), Deep Cross Gaming, Meta Falcon Team, and Hurricane Gaming as well as Hong Kong's Frank Esports and Malaysia's SEM9.

These teams will replace the slots of older teams from Season 2021 like Alpha Esports, Berjaya Dragons, BOOM Esports, HK Attitude, Liyab Esports, and Machi Esports.

Here’s a look at the new teams in the PCS:

CBTC Flying Oyster

This team from Taipei are a mix of experienced players who previously played with Machi Esports and J Team, such as Huang “Gemini” Chu-Xuan and Chen “Mission” Hsiao-Hsien.

Mission moved from J Team to become CFO's new mid laner. Mission has been competing in LoL Esports since 2014, and was with Machi Esports alongside Gemini when they won the PCS Spring Split and Summer Playoffs in 2020.

Gemini will be CFO's jungler and is known for his excellent use of Lee Sin, Elise, Graves, and Nidalee on the Rift. Two more former Machi Esports players are part of the CFO roster: Sung "Atlen" Ya-Lun will be the team’s AD carry in the Bot lane while Lin “Koala” Chih-Chiang will be on support.

Finally, Hsu “Rest” Shih-Chieh, who is known for his stellar performances on Aatrox, joined from J Team to be CFO's top laner.

Deep Cross Gaming

This Taiwanese team are also bringing familiar talent into their roster, with Chen "Hana" Chih-Ha and Hsu "Nestea" Bao-Yuan are joining from J Team.

Deep Cross Gaming also imported fairly new talent from China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL), such as Lin "Wood" Dong-Zhou.

These three are pegged to be the team’s key experienced members on the Rift in hopes of taking a victory over other teams in the region.

Meta Falcon Team

Meta Falcon Team was formed from a partnership between Hungkuang University and players from the Champions of 2021 Asia Esports team Highest Goodness Like Water.

Hurricane Gaming

New name, new team. Hurricane Esports were formerly known as Alpha Esports, a team that have been competing in the PCS since 2018. While the team haven't announced who will be on their roster, they’re ready to take the league by storm, so watch out for the Hurricane!

Frank Esports

Frankly (entirely intended), they’re a brand new team, but they are excited and ready to show their passion and determination on the Rift.

The team have yet to announce their roster for 2022.

SEM9

The team was formed in November 2021 and acquired the spot of Berjaya Dragons. Consisting of members from Berjaya Dragons, Impunity Esports, and fresh talent, the team are driven by passion, commitment, and talent.

Being in the PCS is a dream for the Malaysian Squad, so keep your eyes on them as they take on the best of the best in the PCS.

🎉 Teams Announced for the Pacific Championship Series 2022 Spring Split 🎉

The third season of the PCS will kick off with 10 teams. 🙌

For more details on the teams, broadcast platforms, schedules, and more, please visit: https://t.co/PgY2lqvEQD pic.twitter.com/B9xx2Ex4PB — PCS #Summer2021 (@lolesportspcs) January 28, 2022

The Pacific Championship Series is organised by Riot Games SEA, Carry Live Co, and Garena, and presented by CTBC Bank. The opening match for the PCS 2022 Season will be on 11 February.

The regular season will be played out in best-of-one double round-robin matches, before moving into double-elimination matches in the playoffs.

PCS matches will be broadcasted in English, Mandarin, Thai, and Cantonese. Fans can watch the matches on their YouTube and Twitch channels.

To learn more about the teams, broadcast platforms, schedules, and more, visit the PCS Facebook page, and Twitter account.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer.

