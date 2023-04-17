League of Legends streamer CookieLoL apologises for 'creepy mistakes' after sexual harassment claims

Cookie was said to have acted inappropriately toward minors, missed and delayed payments for his moderators and broke promises he made to fans. (Photo: @CookieLoLxx official Twitter page)

League of Legends (LoL) coach and content creator Jakob "CookieLoL" Fransson has been in hot water since multiple allegations, including sexual harassment of minors, against him emerged over the weekend.

The accusations made against the 22-year-old content creator included allegedly engaging in inappropriate conduct with underage girls, failing to pay moderators and editors, and treating his community members with complete disrespect.

The claims were compiled in a lengthy 90-page document, complete with several screenshots detailing each accusation and testimonies compiled by former and current members of his circle, claiming he demonstrated “multiple instances of inappropriate conduct with his staff, community, and various individuals across Discord”.

What was CookieLoL accused of?

CookieLoL was accused of flirting with minors as young as 13 and up to 16. Screenshots of conversations with a Discord user, referred to in the document as X, allegedly showed that CookieLoL made sexual jokes, references, and topics toward her.

Shown in the conversation were inappropriate topics like BDSM, sex toys, and others, despite him allegedly being aware of X’s age. In one of the screenshots, he allegedly said that X was “sexy” and wanted to VC (voice chat).

The LoL streamer was also accused of flirting with multiple minors in another discord server, where users reached out to a moderator to report CookieLoL’s allegedly inappropriate behaviour.

Many screenshots and allegations were included in the document to show sexually inappropriate conversations with the said streamer, even on public threads.

Another major accusation was that the content creator had delayed multiple months' worth of payments to people who did work for him, including 'Rivi', a former Discord and Twitch moderator who helped edit content for his other social media platforms.

Rivi was said to have been evicted from his house because CookieLoL had allegedly refused to pay. The said moderator has since cut ties with CookieLoL.

Other editors were also allegedly ignored, or payments would be made extremely late, if at all.

CookieLoL denies being sexually inappropriate to minors

The content creator posted a statement on Twitlonger, talking in detail about each accusation, mostly regarding being sexually inappropriate toward minors.

However, his explanation was received poorly by the community, with other content creators like Cloud9 LoL content creator 'Emilia' saying that “this entire Twitlonger is disgusting” and that he needed to “get off the internet and get some help”.

“This apology is not it. do better. and next time spare the graphic details of your rape,” Danish LoL content creator “proxyfox” also said in reply to the Twitlonger.

LoL content creator IKeepItTaco, who was the Discord community manager of the channel CookieLoL was involved in, said that after the Twitlonger, "dozens of people came forward" to talk about how CookieLoL had allegedly wronged them.

CookieLoL then posted another statement on Twitter on Friday (14 April), saying that he was ashamed of himself.

CookieLoL's apology on stream

CookieLoL addressed all the claims from the document on Sunday morning (16 April) on Twitch live, beginning by saying, “I’m sorry for the person I was in the past”.

He said that he had made a lot of “creepy mistakes” in the past, and that makes him sad.

“I hurt some people, I was mean to some people, and I’m sorry for betraying your trust.”

Regarding the allegations against him about inappropriate behaviour toward minors, he first said that he “was never sexual to [a] 13-year-old,” referring to the document written against him. “I would never do that. That goes against anything that I live for.”

He added that he would “rather die” than do anything like that. He admitted to having a conversation with one of the members of the Discord community handled by fellow IKeepItTaco.

“There was one girl that I started talking [to where I said] some very creepy, horrible, cringe, disgusting things. I’m sorry. I never meant to make you feel uncomfortable or hurt you. And I hate how I was back in the past.”

He added that since 2020, he’s “never had a sexual connection to anyone below the age of 18, and it’s been fully consensual on both sides”.

He also addressed the hurt he had done to his moderators and apologised to them regarding the mean things he said and the way he treated them. “You guys have done nothing but be kind people.”

Regarding the payments, CookieLoL admitted that he was very late with his payments.

“I’ve paid most people back, but there [are] still some people left.” He said that he would do everything he could to pay them back.

“I made a lot of mistakes, and I’m sorry.” He said that he wanted to “pay for his sins” and promised that he “will be a better person” and go to therapy to help him become a better person.

IKeepItTaco was dissatisfied with the apology and said that it "felt pre-recorded".

CookieLoL was a former LoL pro player, previously playing for teams like Vitality in 2019 and SK Gaming in 2020. He then switched to coaching players online and content creation.

His apology on Twitch was not made available for replay. However, some viewers, like Sanchovies, were able to record this. As of writing, CookieLoL's full apology can be found in Sanchovies' VoD, starting at the 1-hour mark.

