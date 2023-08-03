PM Lee delivers his National Day Message 2022 in a prerecorded video taken at the Gardens by the Bay. (PHOTO: Ministry of Communications and Information)

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day message will be broadcast next Tuesday (8 August).

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a media release that the message will be delivered in four languages.

National Day messages to air in multiple languages on various channels

PM Lee will deliver his message in English, communicating the government's vision for the nation's future.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will address the nation in Mandarin.

Minister for Social and Family Development, and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, Masagos Zulkifli, will deliver the message in Malay, connecting with the Malay-speaking community.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam will speak in Tamil.

The National Day Messages will be broadcast at different times on various Mediacorp channels.

The English broadcast will air on CNA at 6.45pm, followed by the Malay broadcast on Suria at 8.30pm. The Mandarin broadcast will be on Channel 8 and Capitol 958 at 8.45pm, while the Tamil broadcast will run at 9pm on Vasantham and Oli 968.

In addition to the live broadcasts, the National Day messages in all four official languages will be available on the PMO website and its YouTube channel after the initial broadcasts.

