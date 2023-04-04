The Progress Singapore Party's Hazel Poa and Leong Mun Wai, both candidates for West Coast GRC, have been picked to serve as Non-Constituency Members of Parliament. (PHOTOS: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE— The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced major leadership changes, including the appointment of Leong Mun Wai as secretary-general.

Leong, one of the party's two Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMP), will replace Francis Yuen, who had stepped down from the post due to his new commitments as executive chairman of an overseas publicly listed company. Yuen remains a PSP member.

In addition to Leong's appointment, Hazel Poa - the party's other NCMP - will serve as vice-chairman, according to a PSP Facebook post on Tuesday (4 April). Former People's Action Party member Tan Cheng Bock remains as party chairman,

The announcement comes after PSP's party conference last Wednesday, which saw a new party central executive committee (CEC) being elected.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Leong expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and his commitment to taking the party to "greater heights".

Founded in 2019, PSP aims to provide an alternative voice in Singapore's politics and has positioned itself as a progressive party.

Full List of Central Executive Committee members and office holders:

Chairman: Dr Tan Cheng Bock

Vice-chairman: Hazel Poa

Secretary-general: Leong Mun Wai

First assistant secretary-general: Nadarajah Loganathan

Second assistant secretary-general: Dr Ang Yong Guan

Treasurer: Peggie Chua

Assistant treasurer: Lim Cher Hong

Members: A’bas Kasmani, Harish Pillay, Khoo Poh Tiong Jeffrey, Muhammad Taufik Supan, Phang Yew Huat, Tan Chika, Wendy Low Wei Ling.

