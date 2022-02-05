LF Adoption and Grindsky Eris will represent the Philippines in the 2022 Southeast Asian Games' League of Legends: Wild Rift event. (Photos: SIBOL Esports)

LF Adoption and Grindsky Eris will represent the Philippines at the 2022 Southeast Asian Games' League of Legends: Wild Rift esports medal event after both teams dominated the selection competition for Team Sibol, the Philippine national esports team.

LF Adoption will represent the Wild Rift men’s division, while Grindsky Eris will represent the Wild Rift women’s division.

LF Adoption dominated the Men's Qualifiers

LF Adoption qualified from Phase 1 of Team Sibol's selection along with six other teams, including Fervent Esports, GIGA, Liyab Esports, Kosa Nostra, Nigma Galaxy, Grindsky Esports, LF Adoption, while Fennel Adversity was directly invited into Phase 2.

2021 Wild Rift Horizon Cup representative Team Secret was notably absent in the Men’s Wild Rift Qualifiers.

As first reported by Spin.ph, Team Secret was unable to attend due to scheduling conflict as the League of Legends: Wild Rift Esports Summer Split will coincide with the SEA Games.

LF Adoption had a dominant run in the upper bracket of Phase 2, where they defeated Kosa Nostra, 2-1, in the first round before sweeping Giga Squad, 2-0, in the second round.

The team continued to dominate in the upper bracket finals, steamrolling through Grindsky Esports in another 2-0 sweep to secure their spot in the best-of-five grand finals.

Up against LF Adoption for the Team Sibol spot were tournament favorites Fennel Adversity, who took the longer way to the grand finals after dropping to the lower bracket.

However, LF Adoption proved that they were the best team in the event by crushing Fennel Adversity in a 3-0 sweep, earning their place as the representatives of the Philippines for the Wild Rift Men’s Division at the SEA Games.

Grindsky Eris took the Women's Division by storm

Grindsky Eris qualified in Phase 2 of the Wild Rift Women’s qualifiers along with five other teams, including Spica, SHOT PUNO, GGTY, and AKANE’s D CASA LEE.

Grindsky Eris got through the second round of the upper bracket through a forfeit win against Spica.

Grindsky Eris then defeated GGTY 2-1 in the upper bracket finals on Thursday (3 February), securing their place at the grand finals.

Grindsky Eris had a rematch against GGTY in the grand finals on Friday (4 February). While GGTY were able to take one game away, Grindsky Eris dominated the three other maps to become the Philippines' representative for the Wild Rift Women’s competition at the SEA Games.

Blacklist International are the Philippines representative for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang while the rest of the qualifiers for the other games are still ongoing.

Aside from Wild Rift and Mobile Legends, other esports titles that will be played during the SEA Games include League of Legends, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, Free Fire, Arena of Valor, CrossFire, and FIFA Online.

The 2022 SEA Games will include an esports medal event for the second time in the regional athletic competition, after its inaugural appearance during the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

The Philippines won five medals in 2019, including three gold medals for Dota 2, StarCraft II, and MLBB, as well as silver and bronze medals for Tekken 7.

Anna is a freelance writer and photographer. She is a gamer who loves RPGs and platformers, and is a League of Legends geek. She's also a food enthusiast who loves a good cup of black coffee.

