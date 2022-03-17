Lions to face Malaysia, Philippines in friendlies, led by interim head coach Nazri Nasir

Interim Singapore national football team head coach Nazri Nasir. (PHOTO: How Foo Yeen/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Singapore national football team will take on Malaysia and the Philippines in the upcoming March international break - still without a permanent head coach after Tatsuma Yoshida's departure last December.

Current national under-23 head coach and former captain Nazri Nasir will lead the Lions on an interim basis against Malaysia on 26 March and the Philippines on 29 March for the FAS Tri-Nations Series 2022 international friendly tournament at the National Stadium.

This will be the second time that Nazri will be taking charge of the senior squad, the first time being the AIRMARINE Cup international friendly tournament in 2019. Coincidently, that tournament was also the last Singapore faced Causeway rivals Malaysia, as they won 1-0.

"It is always an honour to be selected to lead the national team for any international match," he said in a media release on Wednesday (16 March).

"I worked closely with Yoshida as his assistant when he joined us back in 2019. I intend to carry on the same philosophy and style of play that Tatsuma has instilled in the players, while at the same time implementing my own tactics and strategies for the purposes of this Tri-Nations Series.”

Permanent head coach expected to be appointed in April

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) added in the media release that the Lions can expect Yoshida's permanent successor to be appointed in April.

The new coach’s first major assignment will be the Asian Cup qualifiers against hosts Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Myanmar in June.

According to The Straits Times, the FAS had assembled a five-man panel following Yoshida's departure after the AFF Suzuki Cup, and whittled down more than 30 applicants to a three-man shortlist for the hot seat: former Home United head coach Lee Lim-saeng, former India national team coach Stephen Constantine, and current Albirex Niigata (Singapore) head coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga.

Ticketing details for FAS Tri-Nations Series

The FAS Tri-Nations Series will feature three international friendly matches at the National Stadium: Malaysia vs Philippines on 23 March, Singapore vs Malaysia on 26 March and Singapore vs Philippines on 29 March. All matches will kick off at 8pm.

Ticket for all three matches will go on sale on Friday (18 March) at 10am on the FAS website. Tickets will be priced at S$20 for adults and S$10 for concession, applicable for students aged 16 and below, and senior citizens aged 60 and above with a valid concession card.

Fans can enjoy a 10 per cent discount when purchasing the Singapore Bundle, applicable when buying both Singapore matches, with tickets sold at S$36 for adults and S$18 for concession, excluding booking fees.

Fans may also purchase tickets on-site at the Sports Hub Ticketing Booth located outside Kallang Wave Mall on matchdays from 10am to 9.30pm, subjected to availability.

Match-goers should take note of the differing capacity limits for each match: 5,000 for Malaysia vs Philippines, and up to 15,000 for the two matches involving Singapore.

